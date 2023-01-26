Rashida Tlaib puts up a Palestinian flag in her office

US Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib posted a picture of herself smiling standing next to a Palestinian flag in her office.

"Palestinians may be banned from flying their flag under an apartheid government, but we can still proudly do it at my office," Tlaib wrote on Twitter. "I'm proud to be a Palestinian American and I want the Palestinian people to know that not all Americans support apartheid. No one can erase our existence."

"Wave an Israeli flag in Jenin and you'll see what real apartheid looks like!" Former New York Assemblyman Dov Hikind

Many people called out Tlaib's post in her comment section, calling her out on her choice of words.

"How many Arabs live in Israel? How many Jews live in Ramallah? Nablus? Jenin?" Former New York Assemblyman and founder of Americans Against Antisemitism, Dov Hikind, commented. "You're right, most Americans do not support Palestinian apartheid in the West Bank and Gaza where not a single Jew lives! Wave an Israeli flag in Jenin and you'll see what real apartheid looks like!"

Palestinian-American congresswoman Rashida Tlaib attends a pro-Palestinian protest in Dearborn, Michigan, US, May 16, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK)

International Human Rights Lawyer and CEO at the International Legal Forum, Arsen Ostrovsky, also commented, "Your Jew-hatred, lies and incitement knows no bounds."

"Funny that you as a US Congresswoman don't talk or condemn the burning of the US flag in the Palestinian territories," Activist Yoseph Haddad wrote. "I guess you really don't care about your country."

Activist Hen Mazzig wrote, "In South Africa, buses, hospitals and sidewalks were segregated. Sex was outlawed between white and black people. In Israel, Jews, Muslims, Christians, and Druzes all ride the same public transport, eat in the same restaurants and live in the same city. That's not apartheid."

Tlaib has shown support for Palestine before

Tlaib is no stranger when calling Israel an apartheid state or showing her support for Palestine.

In September, Tlaib spoke at an online advocacy seminar held by Americans for Justice in Palestine Actions (AJP Action) and co-sponsored by American Muslims for Palestine (AMP) saying, "I want you all to know that among progressives, it has become clear that you cannot claim to hold progressive values, yet back Israel's apartheid government."

"We will continue to push back and not accept this idea that you are progressive, except for 'Philistine' any longer," she added.

She continued on as she spoke about the "victories" that the anti-Israel movements have achieved in the past.

"In one sentence, Tlaib simultaneously tells American Jews that they need to pass an anti-Zionist litmus test to participate in progressive spaces even as she doubles down her antisemitism by slandering Israel as an apartheid state," CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said on Twitter. "It's absolutely reprehensible and does nothing to advance the cause of peace. We call on people of goodwill and leaders across the political spectrum to make clear that such antisemitism will not be tolerated."

Zvika Klein contributed to this article.