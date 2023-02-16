The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Boston’s groundbreaking community mikveh closed due to burst pipe

For Boston-area Jews who immerse ritually on a monthly basis, in keeping with Jewish tradition, the closure could be a significant interruption.

By JACKIE HAJDENBERG/JTA
Published: FEBRUARY 16, 2023 05:50
Mikvah Mei Chaya Mushka in Crown Heights, Brooklyn (photo credit: MK17B/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Mikvah Mei Chaya Mushka in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
(photo credit: MK17B/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Mayyim Hayyim, a pluralistic community mikveh, or ritual bath, in Boston, is putting a pause on ritual immersions and classes after multiple pipes burst in the building’s laundry room, causing severe water damage.

The damage occurred after temperatures in the area dipped to -11 degrees, with a wind chill between -30 and -40 on Feb. 3 and 4. Water from the pipes damaged the wood floors and furniture of the Victorian home that houses the mikveh, and part of a ceiling collapsed. Carrie Bornstein, CEO of Mayyim Hayyim, said in a video that the mikveh had taken precautions before the cold snap but was unable to prevent the damage.

The mikveh was on a waiting list for flood and mold remediation services, Bornstein said in the video, which was taken several days after the damage. She announced in a statement that the building remains closed while Mayyim Hayyim assesses the damage and makes repairs.

“For an institution that exists to celebrate the transformative power of water, the impact is devastating.”

Carrie Bornstein, CEO of Mayyim Hayyim

No reopening date has been set, and the earliest date people can schedule immersions on the mikveh’s website is Feb. 26.

“For an institution that exists to celebrate the transformative power of water, the impact is devastating,” Bornstein said. “In consultation with our insurance company, we are working hard to determine when we might reopen and will share news of our progress with you.”

Boston, Massachusetts (credit: ROKKER/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Boston, Massachusetts (credit: ROKKER/CC BY 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

History of the Mayyim Hayyim mikveh

Mayyim Hayyim opened in 2004 with the goal of reinventing ritual immersion, which Jewish law traditionally requires of married women, for contemporary spiritual life. The mikveh also aims to make ritual immersion accessible for a greater range of Jews and those seeking to convert.

Mayyim Hayyim houses two immersion pools, an education center and an art gallery that offers programming and events for adults and children. In 2019, Mayyim Hayyim celebrated its 20,000th immersion.

For Boston-area Jews who immerse ritually on a monthly basis, in keeping with Jewish tradition, the closure could be a significant interruption. Bornstein added in the statement that the organization’s “Mikvah Guides” have been in touch with people who had planned to use the mikveh, and were composing alternative rituals.

For now, the mikveh’s staff is working out of the Temple Reyim, the Conservative synagogue whose campus houses the mikveh as well as several other Boston Jewish institutions.



Tags United States mikveh diaspora jews diaspora mikva Boston Massachusetts
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Congresswoman claims to be Jewish, revealed to be granddaughter of Nazi - report

Official Portrait of Representative-elect, Anna Paulina Luna of Florida.
2

How did a seismologist predict the Turkey earthquake 3 days earlier?

An aerial view shows collapsed and damaged buildings after an earthquake in Hatay, Turkey February 7, 2023.
3

Woman shows up at Western Wall in her underwear

Women are seen walking across the Western Wall site in a photo taken February 9, 2023
4

US warship operates in Black Sea in first instance since Russian invasion of Ukraine

The US Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Nitze (R) and the guided-missile cruiser USS Leyte Gulf depart Naval Station Norfolk to ride out the storm in the Atlantic Ocean ahead of Hurricane Florence, in Norfolk, Virginia, September 10, 2018.
5

Earthquake death toll in Turkey, Syria passes 25,000

A person reacts while sitting on the rubble of a collapsed building, in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Kahramanmaras, Turkey, February 9, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by