Israeli FM sends letter to US Jewry heads to calm judicial reform fears - exclusive

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen: "Israel is a thriving democracy and any decisions that will be made, will reflect that."

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: FEBRUARY 20, 2023 21:36
Likud MK Eli Cohen Federation of Local Authorities conference in Tel Aviv, December 8, 2022. (photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
Likud MK Eli Cohen Federation of Local Authorities conference in Tel Aviv, December 8, 2022.
(photo credit: TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Foreign Minister Eli Cohen sent a letter to heads of Jewish communities on Monday, where he tried to calm them down regarding their concerns with the different suggested reforms, such as the judicial reform and the amendment of the Law of Return.

"About a month ago, I took office as foreign minister of the State of Israel and, as a member of the government, I consider our total commitment to the Diaspora with the utmost importance," Cohen wrote.

"During the first weeks of my mandate, I received messages from our brothers and sisters around the world, including messages of concern about fundamental issues that affect not only the State of Israel but also the Jewish people, regarding the Law of Return, the Law of Conversion and the Western Wall Compromise," Cohen wrote, adding that "you are our brothers and sisters and nothing is more important than placing your concerns and reservations at the top of our agenda."

"You are our brothers and sisters and nothing is more important than placing your concerns and reservations at the top of our agenda."

Eli Cohen

Israel, Diaspora share the same basic principles

The minister explained that "we all share the same basic principles: Jewish education, the preservation of the history of the people of Israel and the realization of the vision of our freedom through the values of Zionism.

"Even in difficult times, when Jewish communities face such dire threats as rising antisemitism, Holocaust denial and growing hostility, they can always count on Israel's unwavering support," Cohen shared with the heads of the Jewish communities.

INTELLIGENCE MINISTER Eli Cohen: Rising fast. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)INTELLIGENCE MINISTER Eli Cohen: Rising fast. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

He mentioned that in a meeting with senior leaders of American Jewry, he underscored his "absolute commitment to strengthening the bond between Israel and the Diaspora. No matter where Jews live in the world, the State of Israel is your home. Israel is a thriving democracy and any decisions that will be made, will reflect that."

The foreign minister added that during this year, in which Israel celebrates its 75th year of independence, he has instructed "all of our heads of diplomatic missions to place the ties between Israel and the Diaspora at the forefront of their work," and to "ensure that you know that there is a place for you at our collective table."



