OU leader: Jewish character of Israel should be a value of all Jews

As the hate and confrontation between Jews in Israel and around the world are rising, the head of one of the strongest Jewish-American organizations calls for peaceful dialogue between brothers.

“I have fundamental differences with Rabbi [Rick] Jacobs and I've expressed them to him many times,” Rabbi Moshe Hauer, executive vice president of the Orthodox Union (OU) told The Jerusalem Post this week.

The comment came following a session where he and Jacobs, the head of the Reform Movement, sat together and even held hands for a few seconds, during the Conference of Presidents of Major Jewish Organizations (COP) delegation to Jerusalem.

Hauer shared that Jacobs has “also expressed to me fundamental differences,” but added that “by talking to him, my principles have not shifted at all.”

Hauer joined the OU as its executive vice president in 2020. In this role he serves as the organization’s rabbinic leader, heading its communal-oriented efforts and serving as its professional religious-policy leader and primary spokesman.

Rabbi Moshe Hauer with President Isaac Herzog (credit: The Orthodox Union)

“[There are] two fundamental orthodoxies... One is that we believe in the Torah as the eternal and unchangeable Word of God. And the other one is that we believe a Jew is always a Jew. The particular choices which they make don’t matter, as well as the affiliations or their level of observance. Those changes do not make a difference, and we have to convey both commitments simultaneously.” Rabbi Moshe Hauer

Prior to joining the OU, Hauer served as the senior Rabbi of the Bnai Jacob Shaarei Zion Congregation in Baltimore, MD for 26 years.

Hauer explained that there is a “pragmatism of understanding that there are Jews with different backgrounds and different belief systems, and we are committed.”

Hauer continued by saying that the OU operates by the understanding that there are “two fundamental orthodoxies.” “One is that we believe in the Torah as the eternal and unchangeable Word of God. And the other one is that we believe a Jew is always a Jew. The particular choices which they make don’t matter, as well as the affiliations or their level of observance. Those changes do not make a difference, and we have to convey both commitments simultaneously,” Hauer said of the two orthodoxies.

He added that the issue of the Torah as the word of God, “is the one which makes it into the newspapers, because it's the Orthodox counterculture; there are things which society has adapted that we cannot and will not adapt. Some of those things are in fact even championed by other movements within Judaism. We will not join them and we will oppose them on their end. And at the same time, the commitment to brotherhood is there, and that combination is possible and will enable us to advance.”

Asked if this type of dialogue could also happen in Israel, which doesn't have a history of rabbis from different streams cooperating with each other, Hauer answered that “I think it will be far more likely for it to happen here, when the level of agitation is lower. We have a much lower level of drama on the American side and this enables us to speak. I think that this framework is very valuable and transferable.”

The OU has met with many of the existing parties in the current Knesset, of them also the ultra-orthodox and the Religious Zionist Party, that many Jewish-American organizations have decided to ban till further notice.

Rabbi Hauer on working towards consensus

“As we made the point of meeting many members of the past government, we did not limit ourselves from meeting with people who we didn't agree with their politics,” Hauer said carefully. “We didn't agree with their vision for the Jewish character of the state,” he said of the outgoing government, headed by Yair Lapid and Naftali Bennett, but “we still met them.”

According to Hauer, “the State of Israel is a critical part of the future of the Jewish people, and those who are leaders [in Israel], who are making decisions, need to be in interaction with the American Jewish community and the Jewish community, and the American Jewish communities need to be in interaction with them.”

A man walking with an Israeli and an American flag (credit: Religion Unplugged)

“We all care for the strength and prosperity of the State of Israel, but you don't always choose your partners.”

Regarding the fact the COP did not have any members of the ultra-orthodox or religious Zionist parties speak with the delegation, except for a round table during the Knesset visit, Hauer said that he cannot speak for the COP, which represents about 50 organizations.

“We have taken opportunities to meet with virtually everybody and we don't limit our meetings to what everybody will want to meet with,” he said.

According to Hauer, the OU is there to “provide a meaningful voice as to what a significant and very invested part of the American Jewish community believes and feels,” regarding Israel. The OU, according to Hauer, also has a role to present “the critical importance of the State of Israel to the American Jewish community, and we often refer to it as the anchor of Jewish identity for the vast majority of American Jews.”

“The State of Israel has been literally a godsend in providing a tremendous source of Jewish connection, Jewish pride [and] Jewish activity that has indeed animated large portions of the Jewish community. And therefore, preserving and strengthening this connection is critical,” Hauer said.

But Hauer also has some constructive criticism towards the situation in Israel nowadays. “The enhancement of the Jewish character of the state is something which can be accomplished without alienation of others,” he said of certain statements that were aimed towards many groups including liberal Jews on one end and ultra-orthodox Jews on the other.

“In a dramatic context in which we find ourselves, where people are pitted against each other, and making it a war over the soul of the future of the Jewish state - It's very difficult to accomplish that,” Hauer added. “That's the unfortunate nature of politics circa 2023. In principle, faith and the impact of the state should be a powerful unifying factor within the State of Israel. And when you take it out of the political realm, it's something that can be positive and useful.”

Hauer said that the “mix” of Judaism “with power,” is very difficult,” and “sometimes creates fear.” According to Hauer, the issue of the Jewish character of the State of Israel “should be one of those issues of common cause,” and “the issue of the Jewish state as a source of strong and welcoming identities to American Jews across the board, should be an issue of common cause. We're very dedicated to trying to reduce the conflict around it and to increase the appeal around us.”