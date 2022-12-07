United Torah Judaism sign coalition agreement with Likud

Israel's new coalition is one step closer to being formed after United Torah Judaism (UTJ) signed a coalition agreement with the Likud Party on Tuesday night, just days before the initial 28 days granted to prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government is up.

According to a UTJ statement on Tuesday night, the final agreement signed with Likud will see party leader MK Yitzchak Goldknopf take over the Housing Ministry, and his no. 2, MK Moshe Gafni, will receive the Finance Ministry.

Additionally, MK Uri Maklev will serve as a deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Office, as well as the deputy transport minister. MK Meir Porush will serve as Jerusalem and Tradition Minister, and MK Yaakov Tessler as deputy welfare minister.

Lastly, MK Yakov Asher will serve on the interior committee and MK Yisrael Eichler on the Labor and Welfare Committee.

However, there are still several issues that remain disputed, including the ultra-Orthodox education budget and the compulsory military draft.

United Torah Judaism leaders Yitzhak Goldknopf and Moshe Gafni attend a party meeting at the Knesset, November 21, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The party explained that due to the upcoming deadline, which will result in Netanyahu needing to request an extension from President Isaac Herzog, they made the decision to sign the coalition agreement despite the unresolved issues, and will continue working to resolve them retroactively.