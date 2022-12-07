The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Israel Politics

United Torah Judaism sign coalition agreement with Likud

Despite UTJ signing the coalition agreement, issues such as the Haredi education budget and the compulsory draft still remain unresolved.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 7, 2022 08:28
United Torah Judaism MKs Yitzchak Goldknopf and Moshe Gafni sign a coalition agreement with Likud, December 6, 2022. (photo credit: UNITED TORAH JUDAISM)
United Torah Judaism MKs Yitzchak Goldknopf and Moshe Gafni sign a coalition agreement with Likud, December 6, 2022.
(photo credit: UNITED TORAH JUDAISM)

Israel's new coalition is one step closer to being formed after United Torah Judaism (UTJ) signed a coalition agreement with the Likud Party on Tuesday night, just days before the initial 28 days granted to prime minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu to form a government is up.

According to a UTJ statement on Tuesday night, the final agreement signed with Likud will see party leader MK Yitzchak Goldknopf take over the Housing Ministry, and his no. 2, MK Moshe Gafni, will receive the Finance Ministry.

Additionally, MK Uri Maklev will serve as a deputy minister in the Prime Minister's Office, as well as the deputy transport minister. MK Meir Porush will serve as Jerusalem and Tradition Minister, and MK Yaakov Tessler as deputy welfare minister.

Lastly, MK  Yakov Asher will serve on the interior committee and MK Yisrael Eichler on the Labor and Welfare Committee.

However, there are still several issues that remain disputed, including the ultra-Orthodox education budget and the compulsory military draft.

United Torah Judaism leaders Yitzhak Goldknopf and Moshe Gafni attend a party meeting at the Knesset, November 21, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) United Torah Judaism leaders Yitzhak Goldknopf and Moshe Gafni attend a party meeting at the Knesset, November 21, 2022 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The party explained that due to the upcoming deadline, which will result in Netanyahu needing to request an extension from President Isaac Herzog, they made the decision to sign the coalition agreement despite the unresolved issues, and will continue working to resolve them retroactively.



Tags Haredi Likud united torah judaism moshe gafni israeli politics likud party Yitzchak Goldknopf
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by