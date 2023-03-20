The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Do Israelis have a shared destiny with Diaspora Jews? 70% think so

The connection between the Jewish citizens of Israel and the Jews around the world is an unbreakable bond, based on a single historical and national alliance of destiny and a common past.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MARCH 20, 2023 18:00
American and Israeli Jews [Illustrative] (photo credit: REUTERS)
American and Israeli Jews [Illustrative]
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli presented President Isaac Herzog the Diaspora Proximity Index, an index that reflects the mood in Israeli society on the issues of Jewish identity, mutual Jewish guarantee, the nature of the relationship and connection between Israel and Diaspora Jewry, as well as the level of knowledge of Israelis' about Diaspora Judaism.

Most of the Diaspora Jews have never lived in the State of Israel and most of them do not even speak the Hebrew language, according to the index. Despite these facts, it is evident that the connection between the Jewish citizens of Israel and the Jews around the world is an unbreakable bond, based on a single historical and national alliance of destiny and a common past.

This connection is clearly reflected in the findings of the survey, which show that approximately 70% of Israelis feel a common destiny for Diaspora Jews and the Jews living in Israel.

What is the shared brotherhood between Israel and the Diaspora?

Sixty percent testify to a sense of brotherhood with Diaspora Jews and believe that the State of Israel is responsible for the continuation of Jewish existence in the Diaspora and not only in Israel.

Less than half of the respondents (49%) believe that Israeli society should consider the opinion and in the interests of Diaspora Jews in issues of religion and state.

DIASPORA AFFAIRS Minister Amichai Chikli in the Knesset – facing a challenge over Israel’s relations with the Diaspora. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST) DIASPORA AFFAIRS Minister Amichai Chikli in the Knesset – facing a challenge over Israel’s relations with the Diaspora. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The index also shows that approximately 81% of Israelis are disturbed by antisemitic attacks against Diaspora Jews, but only 61% believe that the State of Israel has responsibility for the safety of the Jews of the world who suffer from these acts.

About half (54%) of Israelis think that Israeli society should take into account the opinions and interests of Diaspora Jews in decision-making processes on foreign and security policy issues that can affect the status and situation of Jews abroad.

Fifty-seven percent of Israelis agree that the State of Israel has a moral obligation to help Jews around the world who are suffering from economic problems or natural disasters. Sixty-nine percent of Israelis feel a sense of shared destiny with the Jews in the Diaspora.

Interestingly, the group of Israelis that is most supportive of the Israeli government budget of more than NIS half-a-billion for supporting Jewish life in the Diaspora are the haredim (ultra-orthodox) with 43% support, followed by the religious community (41% support), traditional Israelis (30%) and secular Israelis with only 23% support for this type of a budget. The average Israeli support is 30%.



