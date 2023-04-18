Two of UK’s progressive Jewish movements announced a merger

Two of the British religious progressive Jewish groups, consisting of close to a third of the Jews in the Kingdom, have announced that they will merge as one unified Progressive Jewish movement in the UK - according to a statement that was published on Monday.

“Liberal Judaism and The Movement for Reform Judaism today announce that they will be working together to create one single unified Progressive Jewish movement for the UK,” the statement said.

Reform Rabbi Josh Levy is to become the CEO of The Movement for Reform Judaism. He will partner with Liberal Judaism CEO Rabbi Charley Baginsky “and together they will lead this exciting and history-making project,” the statement said.

In the UK, two progressive Judaism groups exist - Reform and Liberal. Reform Judaism sees itself as a movement that is traditional but up-to-date with modernity. The movement has equal opportunities for men and women. Liberal Judaism in the UK is quite similar to Reform but has become more radical and modern. They believe that all of the Jewish laws and traditions need to be adapted to the current modern situation of the Western world. Liberal Jews would keep Kosher if they choose not to.

Both of these movements affiliate with the Reform movement in the US and in Israel.

According to the Religion Media Centre (RMC) the Movement for Reform Judaism has 19% of UK synagogue members in 41 synagogues and Liberal Judaism which has 8% of UK synagogue members and 40 synagogues. According to the RMC, Liberal Judaism “has historically taken a more radical approach to theology, liturgy and observance than the former, although these differences have eroded over time.”

Progressive Jews together make up around 30% of those who are affiliated to synagogues in the UK. There are more than 80 Progressive communities reaching all parts of the country. Rabbis for both movements are trained at the Leo Baeck College.

Paul Langsford, Co-Chair of the Movement for Reform Judaism and Ruth Seager, Chair of Liberal Judaism, said in a joint statement that “our lay leadership and clergy are clear that the future for Progressive Judaism is to have one shared movement to represent all of Britain’s Progressive Jews. It will mean that our reach, our voice and ultimately our Judaism will be stronger.”

They added that "our movements have made a huge impact on the development of the Jewish and wider world, but there is much more to do, and we believe this can be better achieved together.”

Levy, who is currently Principal Rabbi of Alyth North Western Reform Synagogue, said on Monday that “This is an important moment for Progressive Judaism in Britain and beyond. Reform and Liberal Judaism share the same core values and outlook.”

Liberal and Reform Judaism have been separate movements for over 120 years. This advance to unite into one Progressive Jewish movement will bring the UK into line with most other countries, including the United States and Israel.