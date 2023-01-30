The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Thousands of Reform Jews send letters to Israeli embassies, Netanyahu, protesting Judicial reform

The campaign was launched during the weekend when thousands of Reform movement communities sent emails to Israeli embassies.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JANUARY 30, 2023 16:05
Israeli flag (photo credit: REUTERS)
Israeli flag
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Thousands of emails were sent by community members of the Reform movement around the world were sent to Israeli embassies and consulates as well as to Israel’s Justice Minister and Prime Minister, urging them to preserve democracy in Israel as a result of the planned Judicial reforms. 

The campaign was launched during the weekend and thousands of the Reform movement communities sent emails to Israeli embassies and consulates throughout the US, Europe, Canada, South Africa, England and Australia.

What did they say in the letter?

“We are deeply concerned by the dangerous new legislation that would undermine the Israeli legal system and Israeli democracy in order to serve extremist and short-sighted political interests,” the letter, which was also sent to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Justice Minister Yariv Levin, stated.

“We will not stay silent when Israel’s democracy is in danger. The only Jewish State in the world must remain a democracy that protects the rights of all its citizens. We call upon you to stop these dangerous initiatives now.”

Israelis protest Justice Minister Yariv Levin's judicial reforms on January 6, 2022 (credit: DARKENU) Israelis protest Justice Minister Yariv Levin's judicial reforms on January 6, 2022 (credit: DARKENU)

The campaign site explained that “the new proposed legislation in Israel would allow the government to act with impunity by severely curtailing the power of the Supreme Court and the Attorney General to serve as checks on the government’s power.”

They stressed that “there is no precedent for a democracy with a system that has no checks and balances. Without Israel’s Supreme Court, there are no restraints on the government and no protections for human rights. A country that cannot protect human rights, whose power is centralized in the government with no checks and balances on that power, is not a true democracy.

Asked about the intervention of Diaspora Jews in Israeli politics, the campaign organizers wrote that “Israel bills itself not only as a country for its citizens, but as the Jewish homeland,” and that “these initiatives, should they come to pass, will impact Jews around the world, particularly when it comes to issues relating to the recognition of Judaism, conversion, and immigration.” They added that Diaspora Jews “have a say in how Israel determines” their “rights and status.”



Tags diaspora jews israel jewish state diaspora jewish state Reform Movement Judicial Reform
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven killed, three injured in Jerusalem synagogue massacre

Israel Border Police officers at the scene of the Neve Yaakov terror attack in Jerusalem, January 27, 2023.
2

Who wants an Israeli civil war?

THOUSANDS OF protesters against the new Netanyahu government and its proposed reforms gather outside the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, earlier this month.
3

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
4

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
5

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by