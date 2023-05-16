The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Speech by Hitler, Nazi chants blasted on Austrian train speakers - report

For unknown reasons, parts of a speech by Hitler and Nazi chants were blasted over the speaker, on a train carrying an Austrian Rabbi, among others.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 16, 2023 01:10
Two trains of the national rail company OeBB are seen during a warning strike in a railway station in Vienna, Austria November 26, 2018. (photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)
Two trains of the national rail company OeBB are seen during a warning strike in a railway station in Vienna, Austria November 26, 2018.
(photo credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER)

Parts of a speech by Adolf Hitler and chants of "Sieg Heil" were played over the speaker system on a train traveling from Bregenz to Vienna in Austria, Austrian Media reported on Monday.

The incident received media attention after multiple passengers on the train, including a Rabbi and an Austrian MP, complained on Twitter. Also among the passengers was a 91-year-old Holocaust survivor, according to Austrian newspaper Heute.

A Hitler speech from 1938

Austrian MP David Stoegmueller published a short video recording of the announcement on Twitter and commented: "At first completely pointless stuff, even some funny stuff and suddenly, a Hitler speech and chants of 'Heil. It was rather disturbing. The train attendant didn't know what to do anymore."

"It began with a rather serious-sounding announcement," Rabbi Shlomo Hofmeister of Vienna told the German newspaper Juedische Allgemeine. "Then all of a sudden strange music began to play and somebody said something about a firealarm, followed by laughter. In that moment most passengers in the train understood that something had to be wrong... The culmination of the whole thing was a historical recording of a Hitler speech from the time of the Anschluss in 1938, including shouts of 'Sieg Heil' and so on."

The announcement continued for around twenty minutes, added Hofmeister. 

The entrance of the Shoah Wall of Names Memorial bearing the names of 64,000 Austrian Jews who were killed in the Holocaust is seen ahead of its opening in Vienna, Austria November 9, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER) The entrance of the Shoah Wall of Names Memorial bearing the names of 64,000 Austrian Jews who were killed in the Holocaust is seen ahead of its opening in Vienna, Austria November 9, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/LISI NIESNER)

Conflicting explanations 

The Austrian railway company OEBB gave conflicting accounts as to the the background of the incident, which reportedly was the third of its kind but the first to be brought to the attention of relevant law enforcement agencies, according to Austrian newspaper Der Standard.

An official account of the company commented on Stoegmuellers post on Twitter and blamed technical defects. "Unfortunately, there are currently irritating announcements on individual trains, from whose content we clearly distance ourselves! We are working intensively find the cause of these technical defects and fix them as quickly as possible."

However, an OEBB spokesman gave the a different account of what happened. "They must have used the intercom stations in the usual way, with a key, and then simply laid a mobile phone next to it," he explained. Two suspects were found using CCTV and reported to the authorities, the spokesman added.

According to the Jewish Community of Vienna’s Reporting Centre for Antisemitism, there were 719 reported antisemitic incidents in Austria in 2022, representing a 25.5% decrease from the previous year’s all-time recorded high of 965 incidents. The number of incidents remains higher than in 2019 and 2020, which saw 550 and 585 recorded incidents, respectively.

Despite the overall decrease in reported incidents, the number of physically threatening incidents, including physical assault, threats and deliberate damage to property, remained at the same high level as the previous year.

Zvika Klein contributed to this story.



Tags Adolf Hitler train austria nazi vienna antisemitism
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Home Front Command relaxes restrictions after ceasefire

The Iron Dome.
2

Florida rejects Holocaust ed textbooks in clampdown on ‘woke’ instruction

FLORIDA GOV. Ron DeSantis waves during ‘The Jerusalem Post’ conference titled ‘Celebrate the Faces of Israel’ at the Museum of Tolerance Jerusalem last week.
3

Palestinian teens jailed for raping Polish tourist in front of partner

The IDF military court in the Kirya military headquarters
4

IDF has been ready for Gaza operation since last week, Gallant confirms

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant speaks with an IDF official at the start of Operation Shield and Arrow, May 9, 2023.
5

Africa is splitting into two as new ocean forms, researchers say

A tanker drives near a chasm suspected to have been caused by a heavy downpour along an underground fault-line near the Rift Valley town of Mai-Mahiu.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by