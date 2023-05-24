The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
American-Israeli to receive prestigious award from pro-Israel watch dog

Justin Hayet is due to receive the prestigious Portrait of Courage Award from CAMERA (Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis) at their upcoming gala in New York City in June.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: MAY 24, 2023 13:49
Justin Hayet (photo credit: Courtesy)
Justin Hayet
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Justin Hayet, a rising star in the Pro-Israel community and a recently oleh (new immigrant) to Israel, is set to receive the prestigious Portrait of Courage Award from CAMERA (Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting and Analysis) at their upcoming gala in New York City in June. The event, which celebrates Israel's 75th anniversary, will feature renowned speakers such as Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz, pro-Israel activist Noa Tishby and former Brittish army Col. Richard Kemp.

A graduate of Binghamton University, Hayet has been actively involved in promoting Israel's positive image throughout his career. His dedication and commitment to the cause were recognized back in 2015 when he received the David Bar Illan Award for Outstanding Campus Activism at CAMERA's Gala. This recognition highlighted his exceptional efforts in defending the Jewish State during his time as a student.

After completing his Bachelors and Masters at Binghamton University, Hayet served as the Senior Advisor to the Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations from 2016 to 2019. This position provided him with invaluable experience and insight into the diplomatic landscape surrounding Israel. Hayet's role involved attending numerous U.N. meetings, offering strategic advice and closely collaborating with Ambassador Danny Danon.

Currently residing in Tel Aviv, Hayet serves as the chief operating officer of the Bnai Zion. This prominent North American Jewish organization aims to showcase Israel's story through digital media. Under the leadership of Bnai Zion’s CEO Rabbi Dr. Ari Lamm, the impact of Bnai Zion’s work with social media influencers has reached tens-of-millions of people around the world, introducing Israel and the Jewish story to an audience of scale never before seen in the Jewish World.

Hayet’s contributions to the State of Israel and Bnai Zion have not gone unnoticed, as he was recently named to the esteemed Forbes Israel 30 under 30 list, recognizing his significant impact on society.

CAMERA's 2023 gala serves as an opportunity to honor Hayet's dedication and leadership in defending Israel's image. Taking place at the scenic Chelsea Piers on the Hudson River in New York City, the event commemorates Israel's 75th anniversary and brings together notable figures from various sectors. Attendees can anticipate a memorable evening featuring a lavish reception, an original CAMERA film showcasing Israel's contributions, an award ceremony honoring Hayet, as well as thought-provoking speeches from luminaries in the pro-Israel community.

By recognizing Hayet's unwavering commitment and highlighting his journey from a proactive campus activist to a prominent figure, CAMERA is highlighting their campus program’s role in helping to shape Hayet who is now a rising figure in the global Jewish World. 



