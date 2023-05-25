Ten takeaways from new US national strategy to combat antisemitism

The Biden administration released the first-ever US National Strategy to Counter Antisemitism on Thursday.

This strategy includes over 100 new actions the Administration will take to raise awareness of antisemitism and its threat to American democracy, protect Jewish communities, reverse the normalization of antisemitism, and build cross-community solidarity.

The Jerusalem Post has read the new strategy and highlighted 10 of the main actions that will be taken by the administration and by non-profits, as well as companies.

Ten takeaways from the Biden administration’s new strategy for combating Antisemitism

1. The US government will increase education about antisemitism and its threat to democracy, the Holocaust, and Jewish contributions to American society.

2. In 2024, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum will launch the first-ever US-based Holocaust education research center.

3. The government will also counter antisemitism in K-12 schools and on college campuses.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a president or a vice president, and his wife US Vice President Kamala Harris, stand beside a menorah during a Hanukkah celebration at the White House in Washington, US, December 1, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE)

4. The US government will raise awareness on these topics both inside and outside of classroom environments.

5. The White House Office of Science and Technology Policy will launch an interagency effort to understand and eliminate the impediments to reporting of hate incidents.

6. The Administration will continue to prioritize combating hate and discrimination in all its forms.

7. The FBI and National Counterterrorism Center will conduct an annual threat assessment on antisemitic drivers of transnational violent extremism.

8. The Biden administration will continue speaking out clearly and forcefully against antisemitism and those who peddle it.

9. Federal agencies also commit to using and raising awareness about federal laws prohibiting antisemitic discrimination.

10. The White House Office of Public Engagement will launch the Ally Challenge, inviting Americans to describe their acts of allyship with Jewish or other communities that are not their own.

Ten external commitments to fight antisemitism

In addition, there are a number of external commitments that stakeholders have committed to take as part of the strategy. Here are ten examples, mentioned in the report:

1. The National Basketball Players Association will launch a Global Leadership Fellowship to examine issues of race, antisemitism, and the historical legacy of discrimination.

2. Several organizations will co-convene local dialogues with organizations that serve Jewish, Black, Asian-American, Latino, and other vulnerable communities to build mutual understanding and counter extremism.

3. Professional sports leagues and teams will come together for a convening hosted by the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism to discuss strategies to effectively combat antisemitism and all forms of hate.

4. The Council on American-Islamic Relations will launch a tour to educate religious communities about steps they can take to protect their houses of worship from hate incidents.

5. The Anti Defamation League (ADL) will partner with the Inter-Parliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Antisemitism to convene a meeting in the fall to examine the impact of artificial intelligence on online antisemitism.

6. The American Jewish Committee (AJC) will expand its call to action against antisemitism in America to mobilize all sectors of American society to understand, respond to, and prevent antisemitism.

7. The College of William and Mary will sponsor its dean of students’ participation in a fellowship and summer institute on antisemitism and Jewish Inclusion in educational settings.

8. The Interfaith Alliance will publish a new resource guide, “Mobilizing Against Antisemitism,” to educate its national network about antisemitism and engage diverse communities in building partnerships to fight hate.

9. The Recording Academy will host a listening session with Recording Academy Leadership in July 2023, specifically curated for creators in Jewish music.

10. The Religious Freedom & Business Foundation, in collaboration with the ADL and AJC, will ensure that every faith-based Employee Resource Group of Fortune 500 companies receive ADL and AJC materials on countering antisemitism.