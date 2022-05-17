The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Opinion

Celebrate Israel Parade: Jews come together in New York - opinion

The parade is symbolic of the connection that the New York Jewish community feels for our homeland of Israel.

By GILAD KARIV, OFIR AKUNIS
Published: MAY 17, 2022 20:30
Participants carry Israeli flags at the 'Celebrate Israel'' parade along Fifth Avenue in New York City in 2017 (photo credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS)
Participants carry Israeli flags at the 'Celebrate Israel'' parade along Fifth Avenue in New York City in 2017
(photo credit: STEPHANIE KEITH/REUTERS)

Though we represent opposite perspectives on many issues, this Sunday, May 22, both of us will be marching side-by-side up the middle of Fifth Avenue. We believe there are times when we can come together, and the opportunity to link arms, and walk alongside the New York Jewish community in the Celebrate Israel Parade is one of them.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of New York’s Celebrate Israel Parade, which has taken place in New York City since 1965, is a celebration of Israel and the American Jewish connection to our homeland. There will be more than 40,000 participants representing more than 250 groups, over 30 floats, dozens of Israeli and American musical performances, celebrity appearances, politicians and community leaders.

This year, the parade comes amidst a backdrop of escalating antisemitic attacks against Jews, as well as increasingly fractured views on Israel among Americans and American Jews. Attending the parade is not only an opportunity to show that the Jewish community can still find space for each other despite our disagreements, but also to bring together different parts of the diverse Jewish existence and to show that we are unafraid to be proud of our heritage.

Last week, New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who will also participate in the parade, ordered that City Hall and other municipal buildings be lit up blue and white in honor of Yom Ha’atzmaut, saying “Today, we join in celebrating Yom Ha’atzmaut, Israel’s Independence Day. As home to the largest Jewish population in the world outside of Israel, New York City stands with the State of Israel as they mark 74 years as a beacon of hope and opportunity, and join with our collective yearning for peace, security, and the spread of democratic values throughout the Middle East.” Making the JCRCNY Celebrate Israel Parade a unique opportunity to create a bridge between Israel and the largest Jewish community in the US.

A man dressed as Batman waves a flag and joins children and women dancing to celebrate Israel's Independence Day, which marks the 73rd anniversary of the creation of the state, in Times Square in New York City, US, April 18, 2021 (credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)A man dressed as Batman waves a flag and joins children and women dancing to celebrate Israel's Independence Day, which marks the 73rd anniversary of the creation of the state, in Times Square in New York City, US, April 18, 2021 (credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

If you are in New York, we encourage you to march with us, cheer, and witness the connection that the New York Jewish community feels for our homeland of Israel. If you live in Israel, you can join us from your home for a livestream via the Celebrate Israel Parade website.

Please join us as we proudly march up Fifth Avenue together with our friends in the New York Jewish community in celebration of Israel at 11:30 a.m. New York time, 6:30 p.m. Israel time.

In a world of conflict and division, what unites us is greater than what divides us.

Ofir Akunis is an MK on behalf of the Likud. Gilad Kariv is an MK on behalf of the Labor Party.



Tags Israel American Jewry new york diaspora jews celebrate israel parade ofir akunis Gilad Kariv
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel denies equipping Ukraine with Blue Spear through Estonia

Blue Spear (5G SSM)
2

Russia warns of response if NATO moves nuclear forces closer

Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a meeting of the executive board of the General Procurator's Office in Moscow, Russia April 25, 2022.
3

Nearly 13% of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 had neurologic symptoms - study

Study results show elevated blood flow and improved oxygenation in the brain of patients suffering from cognitive impairment
4

Russian ambassador storms out of Knesset over Ukraine war criticism

Voting at the emergency Knesset meeting, April 6, 2022.
5

Nazi flags flown at Disney World entrance - watch

General view of a farewell event at Disney World on the final night before closure due to coronavirus concerns, in Orlando, Florida, U.S., March 15, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by