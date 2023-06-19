The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Ukraine: Chief Rabbi continues humanitarian aid efforts in aftermath of Russian attack

This week, the Rabbi once again ventured to Kherson, determined to assist residents and distribute vital aid.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JUNE 19, 2023 19:28
One of Ukraine's Chief Rabbis, Moshe Reuven Azman, returned to the disaster zone in Kherson during the weekend (photo credit: UKRAINE CHIEF RABBINATE)
One of Ukraine's Chief Rabbis, Moshe Reuven Azman, returned to the disaster zone in Kherson during the weekend
(photo credit: UKRAINE CHIEF RABBINATE)

In the aftermath of a devastating Russian artillery attack that nearly claimed his life, one of Ukraine's Chief Rabbis, Moshe Reuven Azman, has returned to the disaster zone in Kherson during the weekend, to carry on his critical humanitarian operations.

Last week, the Russian military targeted the Kakhovka dam, leading to a catastrophic humanitarian and ecological crisis in Ukraine. The resulting flooding engulfed neighboring villages, covering an extensive area of over 600 square kilometers and putting the lives of tens-of-thousands of local residents in jeopardy. Even this week, several meters of standing water persist in certain areas, exacerbating the dire situation.

Undeterred by the perilous conditions, Azman emphasized on Sunday that, "There are thousands of people here who have lost everything — we cannot simply stand by and do nothing."

Immediately following the disaster, Azman swiftly journeyed to Kherson alongside a dedicated group of volunteers. Together, they transported much-needed humanitarian aid, essential equipment, and all-terrain rescue vehicles to the affected region.

During their rescue efforts, Azman and his team came under fire from Russian shells deliberately targeting the humanitarian workers. Although the Rabbi sustained minor injuries to his hand, thankfully, no one suffered severe harm and he is making a speedy recovery. The incident was captured on video and shared across social media platforms by numerous news agencies.

Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman, in the sanctuary of the Brodsky Choral Synagogue, Kyiv, Ukraine. (credit: MOHAMMAD AL-KASSIM/THE MEDIA LINE)Rabbi Moshe Reuven Azman, in the sanctuary of the Brodsky Choral Synagogue, Kyiv, Ukraine. (credit: MOHAMMAD AL-KASSIM/THE MEDIA LINE)

Azman returned once again to assist residents, distribute vital aid 

This week, despite the ongoing danger, the Rabbi once again ventured to Kherson, determined to assist residents and distribute vital aid. Azman carried with him a revolutionary water filtration device capable of producing potable water from the air. Additionally, he provided additional provisions such as food, medicine, and clothing, ensuring that both Jewish and non-Jewish locals receive the necessary support.

Addressing the dire circumstances, Azman stated, "Tens of thousands of people are suffering here. The conditions they are enduring are absolutely shocking. Even small contributions can make a significant difference. With a donation as little as thirty dollars, we can save a person's life. I implore anyone who can lend a hand in our efforts to assist and rescue the people of Kherson. It falls upon us to help them overcome this challenging period."



