The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

Marriage, Judaism, and vegan portobello mushrooms

Just like one of Mark Schiff's performances, the book is a wide-ranging collection of observations, some hilariously funny, some a little more serious, reflecting lessons learned over his 71 years.

By NEVILLE TELLER
Published: JULY 8, 2023 17:53
JOHNNY CARSON’S star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in LA: Schiff tried to get on Carson’s show for 20 years. (photo credit: LEE CELANO/REUTERS)
JOHNNY CARSON’S star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in LA: Schiff tried to get on Carson’s show for 20 years.
(photo credit: LEE CELANO/REUTERS)

Mark Schiff is an American-Jewish stand-up comedian. Alone on a stage, he can keep an audience entertained, sometimes roaring with laughter for an hour or more simply by what he says and how he says it.

His innate sense of humor allied with an enormous fund of anecdotes and observations, makes him an ideal guest, too, for TV talk show hosts. His long-time friend, fellow comedian, and touring partner, Jerry Seinfeld, provides the foreword to Schiff’s new book: Why Not? Lessons on Comedy, Courage and Chutzpah

In explaining how he came by the title, Schiff tells us that some years ago he was asked by the editor of the Los Angeles Jewish Journal to write an article, something he had never done before. His two-word response, which he equates in significance with his two-word response at his wedding (“I do”) was “Why not?” That one article led to a series, and then to this book. 

“I bet if you tried,” he says, “You could also locate two words that changed your life.” 

What does Mark Schiff write about in Why Not?

Why Not? reflects the man and his profession. Just like one of his performances, the book is a wide-ranging collection of observations, some hilariously funny, some a little more serious, reflecting lessons learned over his 71 years. 

Mark Schiff (credit: Courtesy) Mark Schiff (credit: Courtesy)

About aging itself, though, he cannot help being funny. 

“Don’t let aging get you down,” he quotes, “it’s too hard to get back up.” 

Because in his musings he constantly draws on personal experiences, the reader comes to learn a good deal of his history. He describes the parental battleground that soured his childhood and adolescence. 

“I could never figure out how and why they stayed together,” he writes, “but they did.” He moved out at 17. “If I could have, I would have left at four.”

Even closer to home is his description of living with his mother’s mental illness and his father’s inability to protect him. Subject to fits of uncontrollable rage, she would lock his father out of the house, grab a kitchen knife, point it at her own heart, look little Mark in the eyes, and say ”Please kill me.”

“My mother was ill,” he confesses, “but nobody ever said it. Maybe these days there is a pill for that. Back then, there was next to nothing.”

Despite the trauma of his childhood, he chooses to illustrate the front cover with a photograph of himself as a bar mitzvah boy, standing between his parents. And in the acknowledgments page at the rear of the book, having thanked God, he turns next to his parents. “If I’m lucky,” he writes. “we will meet again one day.”

These and other personal reminiscences, such as his 20-year battle to get on the Johnny Carson show, or his successful struggle against alcoholism, provide a sometimes painfully honest background to what is a volume packed with witty observations and bursting with Jewish humor.

Prefacing a section about the Jewish love of complaining, Schiff writes: “A waiter comes over to a table of old Jewish women and says: ‘Excuse me ladies, is anything all right?’”

Jewish religious values permeate the book, which is also replete with Yiddish words and expressions. His footnotes explaining them are a delight in themselves. In writing about a phone call from a boyhood friend one Rosh Hashanah eve, asking his forgiveness for some long-forgotten slight, Schiff provides a footnote for the term teshuva. 

“Teshuva,” he writes, “means to repent. We recognize our own wrongdoing and then turn around and face the one we have wronged. It is regretting sin and showing remorse. Unless the person you wronged is an idiot and deserved it. But who am I to judge?” 

He tells us he likes living among Jews, listing a variety of things about it that give him pleasure including, “women in supermarkets wearing sheitels” and ”men in kippahs wearing tallitot.” In the short piece he titles “Gooood Shabbas,”he decries those people who fail to respond to his friend David’s greeting, quoting the scholar Shammai in Ethics of the Fathers and the Chofetz Chaim (Rabbi Israel Meir Kagan).

Schiff cannot resist dwelling on the subject of marriage, prefacing his remarks with the old joke: “Before a man gets married he is incomplete; after he’s married, he’s finished.” 

Somewhere he slips in: “The fact that I got married and have stayed married is proof there is a God,” while among his acknowledgments is: “To Rabbi Joe Schames, who every time I had a question about Judaism or wives was always there to answer it.”

Readers hoping to find vignettes about Schiff’s encounters with some star names will not be disappointed. He writes about meeting, among others, Katherine Hepburn, Christopher Reeve, Anthony Hopkins, Neil Simon, Milton Berle, and, of course, Jerry Seinfeld. The book has eight pages of photographs following Schiff through various stages of his life. The last one pictures his family at his son’s wedding in 2022.

“Two amazing things happened on April 3, 2022,” Schiff writes as a caption. “My youngest son, Noah, got married, and my vegan portobello mushroom dinner cost me over $50,000. Oh yeah, and another $400 for the rented tux.”

You will certainly enjoy reading Why Not?

Why Not? Lessons on Comedy, Courage and ChutzpahBy Mark SchiffApollo Publishers272 pages; $26.99



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Crucial evidence found: A key breakthrough in the Madeleine McCann case

Madeleine McCann
2

All IDF troops withdraw from Jenin as operation finishes

Israeli soldiers clash with Palestinian youth following Military operation in Jenin, in the West Bank city of Hebron, July 3, 2023
3

British World War II planes discovered in Ukraine

Technical personnel prepare one of six British Tornado fighters October 11 before the planes took off from the Royal Air Force base in Brueggen
4

Terror in Tel Aviv: At least nine wounded in stabbing, ramming attack

Police and rescue forces at the scene of a car ramming terror attack in north Tel Aviv on June 4, 2023.
5

Jenin operation: IDF nabs hundreds of explosive devices from terror lab

Smoke rises as Israel began a major aerial and ground offensive in the West Bank city of Jenin, in one of its biggest military operation in the Palestinian territory in years. July 3, 2023
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by