Jewish philanthropist appointed as US Commission on Int'l Religious Freedom

Susie Gelman served as the board chair of the Israel Policy Forum from 2016 to 2023, demonstrating commitment to promoting peace and understanding.

By ZVIKA KLEIN
Published: JULY 17, 2023 22:11
Susie Gelman (photo credit: JEWISH FEDERATIONS OF NORTH AMERICA)
Susie Gelman
(photo credit: JEWISH FEDERATIONS OF NORTH AMERICA)

President Joe Biden has announced the appointment of Susie Gelman to the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), on Friday.

USCIRF has a key role in monitoring religious freedom violations globally. The USCIRF is an independent, bipartisan federal government commission established by the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act. Its mandate is to safeguard the universal right to freedom of religion or belief abroad by employing international standards to monitor religious freedom violations and provide policy recommendations to the President, the Secretary of State, and Congress.

Gelman, a distinguished graduate of Harvard University and Georgetown University Law Center, brings a wealth of experience to her new role. She served as the board chair of the Israel Policy Forum from 2016 to 2023, demonstrating her commitment to promoting peace and understanding in the region. Previously, Gelman held prominent positions such as three-term President of the Jewish Federation of Greater Washington and campaign co-chair, along with being a lifetime member of the Federation's Board of Directors.

Furthermore, Gelman co-chaired the Israel Religious Expressions Platform (iRep) of the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), advocating for pluralism and freedom of choice in marriage within Israel. Her vast involvement included serving as the inaugural chair of the Birthright Israel Foundation and contributing as a member of its board and the Taglit-Birthright Israel Planning Committee. Gelman's dedication extended to co-chairing UJC (now JFNA) Israel and leading JFNA's General Assembly in Jerusalem in 2003 and 2013.

Recognized for her philanthropic efforts, Gelman is a member of The Hebrew University's Board of Governors and an honorary fellow of Brandeis University. She served as the president of the Georgetown Day School Board of Trustees and the Goldman Environmental Foundation. Gelman's extensive background in diverse organizations reflects her commitment to addressing crucial issues and making a positive impact.

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on his deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to raise the United States' debt ceiling at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 28, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson) U.S. President Joe Biden speaks on his deal with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to raise the United States' debt ceiling at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 28, 2023 (credit: REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson)

Jewish leaders congratulate Gelman

Upon Gelman's appointment, USCIRF Chair Abraham Cooper expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "USCIRF welcomes Susie Gelman, bringing together a full complement of nine Commissioners. Her expertise and insight on global antisemitism and freedom of religion or belief will be a great addition to help support the Commission's mission to unflinchingly identify threats to international religious freedom."

In light of the alarming rise in antisemitism and anti-Muslim bias worldwide, USCIRF Vice Chair Frederick A. Davie emphasized Gelman's crucial role in advocating for persecuted individuals. Davie stated, "We are fortunate to have Susie Gelman join the Commission at a time when we are seeing a significant rise in antisemitism and anti-Muslim bias throughout the world. Her work in human rights offers a unique perspective to advocate on behalf of those persecuted for their religion or belief."

The appointment of Susie Gelman reinforces President Biden's commitment to protecting religious freedom and promoting global human rights. As a USCIRF Commissioner, Gelman's extensive expertise and dedication are expected to contribute significantly to the Commission's efforts to address and combat religious freedom violations worldwide.

USCIRF is an independent, bipartisan US federal government commission established by the 1998 International Religious Freedom Act. USCIRF monitors violations of the universal right to freedom of religion or belief abroad and provides policy recommendations to the President, the Secretary of State, and Congress. Commissioners are appointed by the President and leaders from both political parties in the Senate and House of Representatives.



