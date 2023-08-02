The Latin American Rabbinical Conference was established on Wednesday in the presence of Israel's Chief Rabbi David Lau.

The conference was inaugurated during a festive ceremony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, with the participation of 30 rabbis from various countries in the region. This new organization will essentially be a sister organization to the Conference of European Rabbis.

According to a statement, the Latin American Rabbinical Conference aims to foster unity and address important halachic matters concerning Jewish communities in Latin America. It also seeks to advocate for their rights, including religious freedom, while strengthening the traditions among smaller Jewish communities and combating antisemitism.

What is the significance of the establishment of the Latin American Rabbinical Conference?

According to a press release sent on behalf of the Conference of European Rabbis, the establishment of this conference holds great significance, as it signifies that the Torah in all of Latin America is one Torah, connecting the region's rabbis to their counterparts worldwide and to the Chief Rabbinate in Israel. This connection is expected to enhance the honor of Heaven and provide support to distant places, making Latin American Jewry a part of the global network of rabbis. By preserving the status of Judaism and implementing uniform practices, the Latin American Rabbinical Conference aims to uphold the unity of the Torah.

The initiator and founder of the conference is Rabbi Eliyahu Hamara, the president of the Argentine Israelite Mutual Association (AMIA) and a member of the European Conference of Rabbis. Under his guidance, the forum plans to hold conferences and meetings of community leaders in different Latin American countries, fostering collaboration and cooperation among Jewish communities.

Israel's Chief Rabbi David Lau is seen at the establishment of the Latin American Rabbinical Organization, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on August 2, 2023. (credit: Fabián Mattiazzi)

Rabbi Pinchas Goldschmidt, the president of the Conference European Rabbis, commended the initiative, expressing his support for uniting different communities and strengthening Jewish traditions across these countries. He emphasized the importance of providing a network of support to these communities to preserve the traditions of Israel worldwide.

Addressing the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic and recognizing the increasing number of observant members in the Jewish communities, Hamara highlighted the relevance and necessity of the Latin American Rabbinical Conference. The blessings and support received from leading rabbis in Israel and Europe further solidify their commitment to achieving the conference's goals.