The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Chief Rabbi of Israel Lau arrives in Cyprus

The trip is slated to include a rabbinical conference with local rabbis arranged by the Chief Rabbinate of Cyprus where Lau will participate in a question and answers session on Jewish law. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 7, 2023 16:47
Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON / FLASH 90)
Chief Ashkenazi Rabbi David Lau.
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON / FLASH 90)

Rabbi David Lau, the Ashkenazi chief rabbi and president of the High Rabbinical Court of Israel, arrived Wednesday in Cyprus where he will visit with the Jewish community. 

The trip is slated to include a rabbinical conference with local rabbis arranged by the Chief Rabbinate of Cyprus where Lau will participate in a question and answers session on Jewish law. 

Rabbi Lau will meet the Archbishop and the President of the Republic Nicos Christodulides alongside the Chief Rabbi of Cyprus Arie Zeev Raskin. The rabbis will discuss various issues concerning the Jewish community of Cyprus at the meetings.

Additionally, Lau is expected to stop by the Jewish Community Center in Larnaca, the local Jewish schools, the Jewish Museum and the Friendship Circle charity building.

Jewish life in Cyprus

Raskin said in March that the Jewish population in Cyprus, an Orthodox Christian state, has swelled over the past three years. 

RABBI ARIE ZEEV RASKIN speaks at a Hanukkah event: Hundreds attend public menorah lightings across Cyprus. (credit: Chabad of Cyprus) RABBI ARIE ZEEV RASKIN speaks at a Hanukkah event: Hundreds attend public menorah lightings across Cyprus. (credit: Chabad of Cyprus)

“In total, the number of people coming from Israel has increased tremendously. A lot of the newcomers come because life in Israel has become complicated for them, with too much stress. So people who can work from home have moved here.

They find it a nice, quiet destination that is close to Israel [flights from the coastal city of Paphos to Tel Aviv take 50 minutes]. The relationship between the two countries is very friendly," he said. 

He estimates there are a total of 2,000 Jewish families in Cyprus – about 6,000 Jews live there.

Israel-Cyprus relations

Israel, Greece and Cyprus have become key strategic partners in recent years, cooperating closely in such areas as trade, energy, and defense and security.

In May, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant traveled to Athens as part of an important trip to Greece and Cyprus.

Cyprus and Israel said last month they are in talks over a new path to exporting gas from Israel to continental Europe.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Cypriot president Nikos Christodoulides discussed “providing gas from Israel to Europe via a pipeline from our gas fields to a gas liquification facility that will be built in Cyprus,” Netanyahu said in May. 

James Martin and Lahav Harkov contributed to this report. 



Tags Judaism david lau cyprus diaspora
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

Groundbreaking Israeli cancer treatment has 90% success rate
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by