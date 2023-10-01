What does Biden's sukkah look like? White House unveils holiday hut

White House Jewish Liaison Shelly Greenspan has officially announced the opening of a presidential sukkah at the entrance to President Joe Biden's White House residence.

The announcement was made on Saturday, the first day of the Jewish holiday of Sukkot.

Chag Sukkot Sameach!A special shoutout out to all the kids who came to decorate the official @WhiteHouse sukkah today.The sukkah will be the first thing visitors see on public White House tours during the week of Sukkot pic.twitter.com/eNFGPYmDpD — Shelley Greenspan (@ShelleyGspan) September 29, 2023

Greenspan took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news, expressing her gratitude to all the children who came to decorate the official White House sukkah.

"A special shoutout to all the kids who came to decorate the official White House sukkah today," she tweeted.

She went on to mention that the sukkah would be the first thing visitors see on public White House tours during the week of Sukkot, which runs until October 8 in America.

The White House sukkah is adorned with colorful paper chains, each carrying different wishes for the new Jewish year. On the table inside the sukkah, there is an assortment of vegetables and fruits, including pumpkins and apples, symbolizing the autumn American holidays and Rosh Hashanah.

Sukkot is a seven-day holiday that began on the 15th of the Hebrew month of Tishrei, known for its agricultural and spiritual significance.

Historically, it was one of the three pilgrimage festivals, when the Israelites were commanded to visit the Temple in Jerusalem. During Sukkot, people construct temporary booths called sukkahs, harkening back to the Israelites' desert wanderings, and share meals within them.

The holiday also includes rituals like waving the fours species and sitting in the sukkah. Official White House sukkah, 2023 (credit: WHITE HOUSE)

Not the first White House sukkah

This isn't the first time that the White House has built a sukkah.

The first known sukkah to be built at the White House was in 2019, during Donald Trump's presidency, by American Friends of Lubavitch. In addition, in 2013, the then-vice president Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, hosted a fall Jewish Community reception at the vice president's residence, which featured the first-ever vice presidential sukkah. The sukkah was constructed by sukkah builders from American Friends of Lubavitch.

The White House sukkah is expected to be open to visitors in the upcoming week.