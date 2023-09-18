Trump attacks 'liberal Jews destroying America' in Rosh Hashanah message

Former US president Donald Trump attacked "liberal Jews who voted to destroy America and Israel" in a Rosh Hashanah greeting sent on his social media website Truth Social early on Monday morning.

Trump, who beat US President Joe Biden in a new 2024 presidential election poll on Monday, published a list of his Israeli-related accomplishments during his tenure at the White House.

Above the list, a caption reads "just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America and Israel because you believed false narratives!

"Let's hope you learned from your mistake and make better choices moving forward," Trump's caption continued. "Happy new year!"

The list posted included the former president's recognition of Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights and the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem, something "no other president had the balls to do," as per the post. FORMER PRIME minister Benjamin Netanyahu with former US president Donald Trump in Jerusalem during Trump’s visit to Israel in 2017. (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

One of the greatest antisemites of our time?

The post also rejected accusations that Trump is antisemitic, writing sarcastically that Trump is "clearly one of the greatest antisemites of our time" in light of his achievements.

Trump caused uproar among American Jewry when he accused them of disloyalty to Israel on several occasions for not being more supportive of him, despite all the good he did for Israel.

Trump also denied connection with antisemites after meeting hosting Kanye West and white nationalist Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago resort in November.