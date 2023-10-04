Ukraine's Zaporozhye Jewish community celebrates Sukkot amidst war

The city of Zaporozhye, known globally as a major nuclear city, has still found creative ways to celebrate the holiday of Sukkot amidst the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In the midst of challenging times, its Jewish community fervently embraced the Sukkot holiday, though the security situation was unstable, to say the least.

According to a statement to The Jerusalem Post by the Jewish Relief Network Ukraine (JRNU), the largest boots-on-the-ground Jewish humanitarian aid organization in Ukraine, "In Zaporozhye, hundreds from the Jewish community are drawn to the expansive Sukkah constructed by the city's Rabbi and Chabad emissary, Rabbi Nachum Ehrentreu. Not only in Zaporozhye, but across Ukraine, thousands of Jews are making daily pilgrimages to Sukkahs set up in every locale. The sight is genuinely awe-inspiring."

Sukkot, one of the most festive holidays in the Jewish calendar, symbolizes both the fall harvest and the exodus of the Jews from Egypt. Its essence, however, extends beyond these traditional celebrations, especially during such trying times. JRNU added, "Despite the war showing no immediate signs of waning, the spirit of the Sukkot holiday radiates vibrancy among Ukraine's Jewish community. Enthusiasts flock to the grand Sukkahs, a testament to the unity established by local rabbis and Chabad representatives across the country. Here, they engage in the blessings of the four species and cherish the mitzvah of residing in the Sukkah."

Jewish life finds a way

Zaporozhye's central Sukkah serves as a focal point for the community's resilience. Each day witnesses a surge of community members participating in holiday rituals, all while receiving a warm reception from Ehrentreu. Zaporozhye's Jewish community celebrates Sukkot amidst war (credit: JRNU)

The JRNU further elaborated on the support extended to these communities: "Across Ukraine, Sukkahs eagerly await community members, all equipped with the ritualistic four species. These were brought into the country through a concerted initiative led by Rabbi Ehrentreu. Each visitor to the Sukkah is also presented with a festive package, a kind gesture from JRNU. The organization has further showcased its generosity by sending substantial food shipments for the holiday feasts to various communities."

Ukraine's military progress

One of Ukraine's top generals said on Tuesday that his forces were advancing in the south, one of two theaters of their counteroffensive to evict Russian occupation forces, but offered few details of their gains. It reported Russian air strikes in the southeastern Zaporozhye region, the focus of the drive south to the Sea of Azov. The report also said Ukrainian forces had repelled Russian attacks in areas of Donetsk region already recaptured by Kyiv and around the long-contested town of Maryinka further west.

Military analysts have spoken in the past week of Ukrainian forces consolidating positions around the village of Verbove on their southward drive.

The drive in the east has focused on recovering land around the devastated town of Bakhmut, seized by Russian forces in May after months of heavy fighting.

The Institute for the Study of War, in an assessment issued on Monday, said Ukrainian forces had made marginal gains in the area straddling Donetsk and Zaporozhye regions.

REUTERS contributed to this report.