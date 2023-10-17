Israel's secret weapon: Actresses, models fight for Israel online

Amidst the challenges that Israel faces during the war with Hamas, many young olim, the alumni of Masa Israel Journey, stepped forward to use their influential platforms to shed light on events that unfolded in the region.

From Hollywood actresses and models to prominent podcast hosts, these voices aimed to inform a global audience.

Israel's voices in the Diaspora

Ketura Andersen, @Kasturiworld on Instagram, was a Masa Teaching Fellow before transitioning to teach English in Israeli schools and became one of the leading voices from the Diaspora.

With an impressive following of over a million users on Instagram, Andersen had been previously recognized for her contributions to Hollywood in various capacities, including as an actress, model, singer, and even as a producer and assistant director for blockbusters such as Spiderman.

However, a shift in her content reflected her deeper connection to Israel. Having made aliyah the previous month, Andersen proudly proclaimed her new status as a full Israeli citizen. "I was visiting the US before the war broke out. But I’m returning to Israel. This is my home now," Andersen said in a statement released by Masa Israel Journey.

She had dedicated her platform to sharing news about Israel, emphasizing the need for global awareness.

India Persaud, another notable name from the Masa alumni group, engaged her 40,000-strong Instagram followers with updates on Israel. Her call to action? She urged Americans to advocate for Israel by contacting their representatives during those testing times.

Meanwhile, Margot Touitou, who had made her home in Israel a few years back after her stint with the Masa Career Program, spoke to a diverse audience. With an international following of nearly 27,000 on Instagram and a popular English podcast, Touitou was clear about her intention: "I've recently begun to share more, and I undoubtedly plan to use my platform for Israel's benefit," she was quoted saying in the same statement by Masa.

Back then, Masa Israel Journey stood strong with 5,700 fellows in Israel hailing from various countries. Their extensive alumni network, which comprised 200,000 members, reflected the breadth and depth of global connections to Israel. Responding to the times, Masa had launched an initiative that brought together activists and influencers on social media.

Their mission was clear: to provide a continuous stream of accurate information about events in Israel.

Ofer Gutman, the CEO of Masa Israel Journey, shared the organization's perspective: "We at Masa are deeply disturbed by Hamas's actions against innocent Israelis. As we stand with our 5,700 fellows in Israel and our 200,000 alumni worldwide, our collective aim is to enlighten the world about the ongoing situation. Like many in this nation, Masa's commitment is unwavering. We strive to fortify Israel. Am Israel Hai!"