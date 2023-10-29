Upon the war's outbreak, a group of women skilled in strategic consulting, communications, education, and culinary established the 'Iron Lionesses' operations room. Their mission had been to amass funds for military units, and impressively, they secured over NIS one million from diaspora communities within just two weeks.

Noga Kapelushnik, Gal Ginzburg Allalouf, Efrat Katash, and Roni Wagner spearheaded this initiative. Despite having no prior fundraising experience, they had channeled donations from both Jewish and non-Jewish communities abroad to over 22 military units, ensuring that funds reached only verified units in dire need. Their primary objective had been to purchase life-saving equipment.

Ginzburg recalled how the initiative began: "Noga, an ex-elite unit member, reached out during the war's early hours, highlighting the need for life-saving equipment. Soon, more requests poured in. Despite our inexperience, Katash and I, alumni of Reichman University, recognized the urgency. We mobilized our networks, connected with international contacts, and worked tirelessly to channel funds for critical equipment."

Katash emphasized the initiative's timeliness: "We saw the on-ground challenges and responded promptly. With determination, we rapidly established a well-organized operations room, ensuring the safety of our soldiers. Their commitment to our nation is immeasurable, and supporting them became our utmost priority."

'Iron Lionesses' represents unity, commitment, and strength

Kapelushnik added, "From day one, we unified around a shared purpose. 'Iron Lionesses' represents unity, commitment, and strength. This experience has fostered numerous connections within our community, underlining our society's ability to come together and uplift each other in testing times."

Wagner recalled her initial involvement: "Watching the horrors unfold was paralyzing. Yet, a visit to Efrat led me to proactively contribute. I liaised with field individuals, helping raise funds and distribute them to military units. Every conversation reenergized me. The camaraderie among the 'Iron Lionesses' and the relentless efforts of our soldiers made me immensely proud."

Katash reflected, "In these dark times, we saw unity and citizenship shine brightly. Everyone contributed uniquely, and together, we were creating a hopeful, resilient narrative for our nation. The legacy our ancestors fought for stands strong and united, we will persevere."

For donations and details, reach out to: Theironlionesses@gmail.com

US donations can be made through the approved charity: https://www.aid-coalition.org/donate/ironlionesses