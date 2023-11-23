Amidst the ongoing challenges posed by the prolonged war in Ukraine, Jewish communities across the country have been preparing to celebrate Hanukkah with renewed determination. This year, for the first time since the war began, Hanukkah parades featuring colorful menorahs, branded in the Ukrainian language, are set to take place in most cities.

Central menorah lightings, with the participation of governors and city leaders, will be organized in many cities under heavy security. These events will be attended by Jewish communities from all walks of life. In these gatherings, solidarity prayers will be offered for the Jewish people in Israel, given the current situation.

Even before the arrival of Hanukkah, community rabbis have been embarking on home visits to Jewish community members. These visits were aimed at providing each individual with an exquisite Hanukkah kit, alongside vital humanitarian assistance, to ensure that the spirit of the holiday shines brightly in every home. Oleksandr Sienkevych, the mayor of Mykolaiv, and Rabbi Sholom Dovber Gottlieb, a Chabad emissary have been working together to spread the light, "We have divided the city into different areas through an organized system of precise addresses," Gottlieb said.

To amplify the Hanukkah message and engage Jewish communities throughout Ukraine, a combination of traditional street posters and modern social media campaigns are being employed. This year, with nearly two years of war in Ukraine, the focus is on a widespread campaign to uplift the spirits of Jewish communities. Hanukka materials for Jewish youth in Ukraine. (credit: JNRU)

Chabad will light a central Kyiv menorah, while each Jew gets a Hanukkah set

At the heart of these efforts are community rabbis and Chabad emissaries working closely with the Jewish Network of Ukraine (JRNU). They provide unwavering support for Jewish life throughout the year. Hanukkah kits, thoughtfully prepared, contain food items, sweets, menorahs, candles, a Hanukkah magazine from the Global Torah Institute, a children's booklet, and more. Each package also includes Hanukkah Gelt (money given as presents during the Jewish festival of Hanukkah) following the guidance of the late Lubavitcher Rebbe.

Rabbi Mordechai Leibenhartz, a Chabad emissary in Kyiv, explained, "We will have both a central menorah lighting and festive community events. This year, our goal is to personally visit every Jewish individual before Hanukkah, ensuring they have a splendid Hanukkah kit."

Gottlieb added "We are organizing home visits with the help of young volunteers and local Jews. We've carefully divided the city into different areas using an organized addressing system, and our aim is to ensure that no one in our community celebrates Hanukkah without the glow of its light at home."