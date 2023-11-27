Diaspora Jews raise NIS 2.7 billion for Israel

Diaspora Jewry has raised NIS 2.7 billion ($750 million) to aid Israel’s post-war recovery efforts, according to a joint Knesset meeting on Monday by the Economy and Aliyah, Absorption, and Diaspora Affairs committees in the Knesset.

Economic Committee chairman MK David Bitan requested an examination of the possibility of assisting businesses in Eilat, while chairman of the Aliyah, Absorption, and Diaspora Affairs Committee, MK Oded Forer, raised questions about the allocation of funds to hotels housing evacuees during the initial crisis.

During previous committee discussions, it was reported that the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA) had raised approximately $554m. in response to the emergency situation triggered by the Hamas attack on October 7. However, it was confirmed at the Knesset meeting that this amount has since grown to exceed $660m.

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer next to House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, as supporters of Israel gather in solidarity and protest against antisemitism, amid the war with Hamas, during a rally on the National Mall in Washington, US November 14, 2023. (credit: Leah Mills/Reuters)

Dani Wassner, the government relations director of the Jewish Federations in North America in Israel, spoke about the activities of the federations during the war, and mentioned that since the previous meeting, the largest-ever Jewish rally was organized in Washington, DC with some 290,000 participants.

As for fundraising, Wassner stated that the federations have raised around $660m. so far, with about $190m. being distributed and more funds being allocated every week.

Josh Schwartz, CEO of the Jewish Agency, highlighted that the agency has raised approximately $104m. to date. A significant portion of these funds originated from the Jewish federations and Keren Hayesod, aiming to complement government funding rather than replace it. Advertisement

Inbal Galbo Amir, a representative of the Bonot Alternativa organization, urged for greater consideration of women’s organizations in the distribution of contributions.