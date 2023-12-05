Major US Jewish orgs. join forces to launch 'The 10/7 Project'

Leading American Jewish organizations have announced the creation of 'The 10/7 Project', a new centralized communications operation aimed at promoting bipartisan support for Israel and ensuring accurate coverage of the Israel-Hamas conflict. This initiative, announced Tuesday, came in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war and is focused on the events of October 7, emphasizing the need for a stronger focus on the victims and hostages of that day.

“The 10/7 Project” is led by influential groups including the American Jewish Committee (AJC), the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA), ADL (the Anti-Defamation League), the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

Ted Deutch, CEO of AJC, emphasized the importance of the project, stating, "Since October 7, there has been a concerted and consistent effort from Israel’s enemies to draw a false and dangerous equivalence between Hamas’ deadly rampage to destroy the Jewish state and Israel’s right to defend itself against terrorists." He added, "The 10/7 Project will be a trusted and timely source of accurate information to set the record straight and combat false narratives perpetuated by Hamas terrorists and their anti-Israel allies."

Kay and Hannah Dubrow attend a ''Stand with Israel'' rally at Freedom Plaza in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/EVELYN HOCKSTEIN)

Resonating these sentiments, Eric Fingerhut, President & CEO of JFNA, highlighted the project's focus on separating fact from fiction. "At this critical juncture, it is imperative that we separate fact from fiction regarding America’s most important Middle East ally and remind people that the vast majority of Americans understand that Hamas is our common enemy," he said. Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of ADL, pointed out the challenges posed by misinformation, stating, "In the wake of Hamas’s deadly terrorist attack on Israel, there has been an onslaught of misinformation and conspiracy theories about the conflict and Israel circulating on social media and, in some cases, elevated by mainstream press outlets." He stressed the need for "verifiable, truthful, and balanced information" in these tumultuous times.

Project to educate American leaders

The project also aims to educate America's leaders about the nature of the conflict, as Howard Kohr, CEO of AIPAC, explained, "The 10/7 Project will help ensure that America’s leaders are educated and informed about Hamas’s despicable assault on the people of Israel and the Western values that America and Israel champion together." Advertisement

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents, underscored the urgency of the initiative, stating, "We must ensure that America and the entire world are told and retold the stories of the butchery of the October 7 massacre. We must discredit and make outcasts of 10/7 deniers, who are Hamas sympathizers seeking to perpetuate false and misleading narratives by minimizing and rationalizing the most deadly day for the Jewish people since the Holocaust."

In addition to a media campaign, The 10/7 Project has launched a daily newsletter, The 10/7 Project Daybook, and a website to broaden its reach. The project maintains a non-partisan stance, focusing solely on its mission without endorsing or opposing political candidates.