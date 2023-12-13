Zionist Federation heads gather in Israel for critical briefings

A solidarity and information delegation of heads of Zionist Federations from all over the world gathered in Israel last week for a tight schedule of meetings, tours and briefings. The delegation was initiated by member of the World Zionist Organization Executive Gusti Yehoshua Braverman who heads the Department of Organization and Connection with Israelis Abroad, with the aim of utilizing the heads of the Zionist Federations as ambassadors of information and activists in the fight against the delegitimization that the State of Israel is facing in the world. The members of the delegation met the leaders of 'Brothers in Arms' Organization, conducted a tour of the Gaza envelope communities that were attacked and heard hair-raising stories from survivors of the October 7th massacre. Delegation of heads of Zionist Federations from all over the world tour of the Gaza envelope communities (Credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)

Similarly representatives of the Kidnapped Families Forum visited Latin America with the assistance of the Zionist Federation and the support of the Department for Organization and Connection with Israelis Abroad headed by Gusti Yehoshua Braverman. As part of the visit, the members of the forum toured several countries and met with the President of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pau, his deputy, Beatriz Argimon, and many members of parliament in order to create pressure from the countries of the world on Hamas to release the abductees. The delegation was additionally accompanied by Guido Liebermann, the forum's Latin America director, Israel Weissman Manor (the forum's Latin America advisor) and Yogad Magen (ambassador, representative of Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs).