Ukrainian-Jewish children's home opens amid war

Two years after fleeing Ukraine, the children of the Mishpacha children's home in Odessa have closed a significant chapter in their lives by inaugurating a new building.

These children have faced numerous challenges since the outbreak of the war, leading to their recent return to their hometown. In a significant recent event, they celebrated the opening of a spacious new facility.

This milestone marked a full circle for these Jewish-Ukrainian children. Almost two years ago, they had to escape from Odessa to Germany on an urgent rescue mission. Now, the Mishpacha children have returned home to their city to participate in the opening of this new building despite the ongoing conflict.

The inauguration ceremony took place in the heart of the city. This event marked the opening of the expansive educational building of Chabad Odessa, named Beit Ovadia.

Changes made to the children's home

In this new building, a comprehensive educational program will be conducted for the children, incorporating enriching educational and recreational activities throughout the day. Children and rabbis celebrate opening of new children's home facility. (credit: CHABAD)

Chief Rabbi of Odessa and Southern Ukraine, Rabbi Avraham Wolf, noted the significant "increase in the number of children taken in due to the harsh conditions developed over the last two years of war." He emphasized that "the situation necessitated separate facilities for the boarding school and the school, which previously shared a single building."

During the opening ceremony, Wolf affixed mezuzahs to the entrances of the building's wings. He highlighted the high standards maintained in the new facility, stating, "We made no compromises. The classrooms are outfitted with smart boards and a computer for each child. Additionally, there's a gym and a playroom to cater to the well-being of all the children."