Mexico’s Jewish presidential candidate doxxed, receives hateful messages

Mexico’s presidential frontrunner Claudia Sheinbaum was doxxed online and is now being subjected to hateful phone calls, Sheinbaum announced on X on Sunday.

“Today I have been receiving non-stop calls and hate messages (like the one I show) because someone published my cell phone number on social networks,” Sheinbaum published online. “It is obvious what they want to do, again their attacks are as crude as they are harmless. The numbers that should concern you are those from the surveys. To change the phone number. Have a good day.”

The message screenshotted translated to “I’m not a bot, you don’t represent me. #NaroCandidateClaudia #NarcoGobiernoMorena #NarcoPresidentAmlo If you want to blame someone, go to the palace and complain to your boss.”

El día de hoy he estado recibiendo llamadas sin parar y mensajes de odio ( como el que muestro) pues alguien publicó mi número de teléfono celular en redes sociales. Es obvio lo que quieren hacer, de nuevo sus ataques son tan burdos como inofensivos. Los números que deberían… pic.twitter.com/nCFXF5f7lc — Dra. Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) February 24, 2024

Context to the message Sheinbaum received

Mexico’s sitting president’s son also had his personal information leaked online, according to BBC News. CLAUDIA SHEINBAUM – the first woman elected governor of Mexico City – waves upon her arrival to be sworn in, Dec. 2018 (credit: Alfredo Estrella/AFP via Getty Images)

The leaked contact information came only a few days after the current sitting president, a close ally of Sheinbaum, released the phone number of a New York Times journalist investigating his alleged links to drug cartels.

The New York Times described the incident as "a troubling and unacceptable tactic from a world leader at a time when threats against journalists are on the rise".