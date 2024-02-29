American Jews detect decline in US support for Israeli war effort - survey

A recent study conducted by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) shed light on changing attitudes among American Jews concerning US backing for Israel.

The survey, known as the Kol Ha'am: Voice of the People index, showed a significant decline in American Jews' perception of US support for Israel's war efforts. Notably, among politically centrist Jews, the percentage that felt that "the US does not support Israel enough" surged from 55% to 67% in the past month. Graph showing US Jews' feelings about US support to Israel during the war (credit: Courtesy of JPPI)

The findings further indicated that most American Jews view Israel's actions during the ongoing Israel-Hamas war as either appropriately measured or not aggressive enough. Fewer respondents expressed the opinion that Israel was overly aggressive. This sentiment is particularly pronounced among politically centrist and conservative-leaning groups.

Graph showing US Jews opinion on the scale of Israel's military response (credit: Courtesy of JPPI)

Regarding the 2024 election, the survey revealed that a majority of American Jews intend to vote for Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential elections, considering him a more favorable candidate for nurturing Israel-US relations. Interestingly, Israel's role emerged as a significant factor influencing voting decisions, especially among liberal-leaning and centrist Jews, according to the survey.

Israel-Hamas war will be a key factor in how Americans vote

Despite Israel's importance as a voting factor, the study emphasized that support for Israel may not decisively determine voting behavior. However, the confluence of rising concerns about antisemitism and the Israel-Hamas conflict has intensified interest in how American Jews will cast their ballots in November.

Interestingly, American Jews rated the importance of Israel's "moral security policy" and its "Jewish character" higher than their counterparts in Israel.