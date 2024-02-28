WATCH: IDF arrests ten wanted persons in W. Bank on Tuesday, aircraft attacked in Jenin

The IDF, Shin Bet, and Border Police arrested ten wanted persons in the West Bank on Tuesday, during which an Israeli aircraft was also attacked by an armed terrorist.

In Jenin, Israeli forces arrested one of the wanted persons under the intelligence guidance of the Shin Bet. Forces also worked to uncover buried explosives aimed at harming IDF personnel.

Two were arrested in the city of Qalqilya, and one more was arrested in Abu Qash.

Video documentation of the Israeli operation can be seen below:

Other arrests made

IDF also arrested another six men, interrogated suspects, and confiscated weapons. All ten arrested, as well as weapons confiscated from IDF raids, were transferred over to security forces. IDF operates in Jenin and other West Bank cities February 27, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

There were no Israeli casualties in the operation.

Since the start of Operation Swords of Iron on October 7, approximately 3,400 wanted persons have been arrested throughout the West Bank - with 1,500 of them being associated with the Hamas terror organization.