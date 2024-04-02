Activists protest October 7 first aid, burial group at NJ synagogue

Pro-Palestinian activists protested the ZAKA first aid and Jewish burial preparation organization at the Teaneck, New Jersey, Bnai Yeshurun synagogue on Monday over the humanitarian group's members sharing what they witnessed during the Hamas-led October 7 Massacre.

The Rabbinical Council of Bergen County and Bergen County Jewish Action Committee said on Monday in response to local authorities being unable to cancel the demonstration that they would hold a counter-protest of speeches, singing, and prayer led by rabbis and community leaders.

Teaneck, New Jersey — Extremely high tensions as police hold back a crowd of pro-Palestine protesters who want to storm the Congregation Bnai Yeshurun synagogue. pic.twitter.com/mGV92DLcki — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) April 2, 2024

Both organizations urged community members to conduct themselves properly and not allow themselves to be baited by obscenities and provocations. Within Our Lifetime, one of the anti-Israel organizers, said on Telegram on Monday that they needed all their supporters to join because "there is an anti-Palestinian counter-protest."

BJAC and RCBC said in a joint Sunday statement that the protest was antisemitic for rallying at a Jewish holy site and against a humanitarian organization who provided final dignity for October 7 victims by collecting body parts and preparing victims for religious burial.

The ZAKA event had planned to hear first-hand accounts of the ZAKA workers and their search and rescue operations during the pogrom, and for local Jewish community members to show support and gratitude. ZAKA Tel Aviv volunteers working to collect bodies and human remains in the communities attacked by Hamas terrorists on October 7. (credit: Zaka Tel Aviv)

"This protest is a violation of all that we hold sacred," RCBC and BJAC said. "First and foremost, it is a desecration of the memory of those who died at the hands of genocidal terrorists...second it is a brazen attack on every member of the Jewish community, as the twelve hundred kedoshim [holy ones] of October 7th -- men, women, and children -- were killed simply for being Jewish."

RCBC and BJAC said that the demonstration was "yet another attack on our holy spaces of worship," referencing the March 10 protest of a Israeli real estate exposition at the Congregation Keter Torah Synagogue.

The Jewish groups had requested that local authorities intervene and prevent the protest, but were informed that thus would not be possible. RCBC and BJAC said that they would hold a peaceful counter protest if law enforcement could not prevent the anti-Israel rally from moving forward.

"This will not pass," RCBC and BJAC said. "The Jewish people will never be broken."

"ZAKA's lies equals genocide"

The protest is being organized by Within Our Lifetime and American Muslims for Palestine New Jersey. Voice for Humanity and Teaching While Muslim also called on activists to join.

"While they're being hailed as heroes, ZAKA's false claims and fabricated evidence have fueled the genocide in Gaza. Let's ensure truth prevails and justice is served," WOL said in promotional materials for the rally. The poster asserted that "ZAKA's lies equals genocide."

AMP NJ posted a video on Sunday saying that ZAKA responder's claims of beheaded babies were "Lies, graphic fabrications, and gory disinformation to manipulate public opinion."

The anti-Israel organization claimed that ZAKA had been recruited by the Israeli government to spread "atrocity propaganda."

BJAC noted that ZAKA was a humanitarian organization that includes Muslim volunteers to ensure that people can be buried according to Muslim law, and had responded to global tragedies such as the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami, the 2010 Haiti Earthquake, the 2015 Nepal Earthquake, the Paris terror attacks, the Orlando Nightclub Shooting, Hurricane Harvey, and the Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting.

Teaneck, which has a heavy concentration of Jewish residents, had become a flashpoint for Pro-Palestinian activism, BJAC said in early March, with multiple rallies and marches targeting the Jewish communty since the October 7 Massacre.