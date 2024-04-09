After arson attack on German synagogue, hundreds rally in support

After an incendiary device was thrown at a German synagogue on Friday, at least 550 people rallied on Sunday in the city of Oldenburg to show support for the local Jewish community according to the municipality.

An incendiary device was thrown at the Oldenburg synagogue's doors around noon by unknown individuals, but according to Oldenburg mayor Jürgen Krogmann the caretakers of a local cultural center intervened and prevented the fire from spreading. FireFighters extinguished the flame and no one was hurt.

The mayor noted that anyone who threw the incendiary must have known that there could have been someone inside, and was "attempted murder" and "terrorism."

Krogmann said that police would be increasing security measures until the nature of the crime was understood, and emphasized that he would fight against antisemitism and racism.

"Attacks on synagogues are attacks on all of us"

“I condemn this act in the strongest possible terms. Attacks on synagogues are attacks on all of us. We will not accept that a Jewish institution in our city has become the target of an attack,” said Krogmann.

An Israeli flag flutters next to a German and a EU flag, one day after Hamas' attacks on Israel, outside the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, October 8, 2023. (credit: REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen) Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser condemned the attack as "disgusting, inhumane" in a social media post on Friday.

"My thoughts and my solidarity are with the Jewish community," said Faeser. "The perpetrators must be identified and held accountable."

Central Council of Jews in Germany president Dr. Josef Schuster said in a Saturday statement on X that "We will not let ourselves be defeated. Jewish life is part of our country, of Germany."

The European Jewish Congress said on Saturday that many Jewish communities were concerned that the rhetoric against Israel had been translated into violent attacks on European Jews.

The Oldenburg municipality said that around 300 people gathered for a vigil in front of the synagogue to demonstrate their solidarity with the Jewish community.

Another several hundred gathered at the Julius Mosen Plaza on Sunday for a solidarity rally. The city said that the event was attended by Evangelical Lutheran Church Bishop Thomas Adomeit and Lower Saxony state parliament president Hanna Naber.

“The protection of Jewish life is the obligation of all of us," said Krogmann.

Oldenburg Jewish Community representative Claire Schaub-Moore reportedly thanked the residents for their support.

“This strength is much greater than what happened in front of our synagogue," Schaub-Moore said according to the city.

It is truly heartwarming to see such a powerful display of solidarity and friendship with Oldenburg's Jewish community ❤Hundreds took to the streets following an attack on a local synagogue earlier this week, standing united against the scourge of antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/FkwBh9YG0E — European Jewish Congress (@eurojewcong) April 8, 2024

The EJC praised the event, saying on Monday that it was "truly heartwarming to see such a powerful display of solidarity and friendship with Oldenburg's Jewish community."