'F*** Israel': Activist harasses, records Alec Baldwin, gets phone hit in response

A pro-Palestinian activist posted a video on X of her harassing American actor Alec Baldwin over not receiving jail time and pleading with him to say "Free Palestine" or "F*** Israel" at least one time in a coffee shop, before he abruptly knocked the phone out of her hands, on Tuesday.

White devil Alec Baldwin attacked meWhile I was trying to get coffeee pic.twitter.com/qebME0V4Wl — Crackhead Barney & Friends (@CHBAF) April 22, 2024

The video began with the activist asking Baldwin, 66, "Can you please say free Palestine on time," before abruptly changing topic and asked "why did you kill that lady?"

After about 20 more seconds of asking why he didn't receive any jail time, the person filming switched back to begging him to say free Palestine.

"Just say free Palestine and I'll leave you alone, I'll leave you alone I swear, just say free Palestine," she continued. Pro-Palestinian protesters attend ''Flood Brooklyn for Gaza'' demonstration, as the conflict between Israel and the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas continues, in New York, US, October 28, 2023. (credit: CAITLIN OCHS/REUTERS)

After a few more futile requests, Baldwin opened the door of the shop and motioned for her to leave a few times, while an employee also attempted to deescalate the situation.

Baldwin then asked the employee to call the police, to which the activist responded, "you know he's a criminal, you know he's a f***ing criminal."

After returning to her pleas, the activist slightly changed her request in hopes of a better outcome.

"F** Israel? F*** Zionism, please Alec, just one time," she begged.

Baldwin knocks the phone out of her hands

The video ends with Alec responding by saying, "could you do me a favor? Could you do me one quick favor?" before knocking the phone out of her hands, and the recording stops.

Baldwin was charged in January 2023 with two counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and the injury of director Joel Souza on the set of the Western movie "Rust" in 2021, but criminal charges were dropped.

This wasn't the first time that Baldwin has been in altercation with pro-Palestinian activists either. In December 2023, a video surfaced of Baldwin in a heated argument with activists at a pro-Palestinian protest in New York, before getting escorted away by New York Police.