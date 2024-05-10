Biden's arms embargo betrayal is a diplomatic October 7 that will lose Jewish votes - comment

The October 7 Massacre and the immediate celebrations and protests that followed served as a wake-up call for a great many Israelis and Jews about the hatred held in the hearts of Hamas supporters in Gaza and in the United States of America. The world was much less secure than they had originally thought, so-called allies held knives behind their backs, and safety could only be won by one's own hands.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden confirmed that his administration was withholding weapon shipments to Israel as the IDF embarked on military operations against the last Hamas stronghold in Rafah. He charged that the IDF was attacking population centers, and restated his government's opposition to a campaign against the terrorist group in the area. As hostages are still being held in Gaza, Hamas's leaders hope to survive the war to visit more massacres on Israeli civilians, and Iran and its proxies continue to bombard Israel from all directions, Biden's betrayal serves as another wake-up call for Israelis and American Jews.

For Israelis, those who believed that Western powers could be relied upon for support are disillusioned. American promises of international comradery only last until patience wears thin and the turbulent weather of the election season becomes downcast. Like many other world leaders before him, Biden defers to the safety of the status quo, even if it is untenable for those who are demanded to endure it. Israelis cannot afford to return to October 6 to await another 7th. While many Israelis disagree on the timeframe and the hostage deals, there is consensus that Hamas must be destroyed.

“If we need to stand alone, we will stand alone,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday night. “I have said that if necessary – we will fight with our fingernails.”

This is not just a statement unique to Rafah. The sense that Israelis are alone, the only guarantors of their own safety, has only deepened as the world heaps on Israel's double standards for warfare and unsustainable battle demands. Biden's "ironclad" support was made of tinfoil. Israeli trust for America, or at the very least the Democratic party, will have been damaged by the move. SIGNS ARE displayed in front of Deering Meadow, at an encampment of pro-Palestinian activists at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois, last month. Institutions like Northwestern have succumbed to mob rule, the writer charges. (credit: REUTERS/Nate Swanson)

Israelis will be slow to forget Biden's decision, as will American Jews. This is not simply a matter of American Jews' overwhelming support for Israel in the wake of October 7, but the US government's capitulation to fringe societal elements that have traded in violent pro-terrorist radicalism and antisemitism.

Increasing antisemitism in the US since October 7

Since October 7 American Jews have suffered increasing antisemitism -- physical attacks, threats, derision, and ostracization. In March, almost 60% of US Jews were concerned about their safety because of their identity, according to an April Jewish Federations of North America poll. This was before the intensification of protests the following month with the economic blockades and the establishment of encampments across the country.

In mid-April, American Jews watched as their children were restricted from walking on their own campuses, lorded over by authoritarian activists supported by revolutionary factions in academia and civil institutions. Americans watched as Jewish students were attacked and harassed, as activists cheered for October 7, waved terrorist flags, called for Intifada, and cast them as all manner of evils. While some institutions have taken action, the encampments have spread to over a hundred campuses worldwide, and the activists have only called to escalate their "student intifada."

In response to these sights, Biden's response has been tepid words. These words likely no longer mean anything to Jewish voters, who have seen the strength of his "ironclad" commitment. It buckles in the face of protest by radicals and the allure of the ballot box. The arms embargo was not implemented out of serious foreign policy or humanitarian concerns, but Biden's personal election calculus.

Biden's decision is driven by political self-interest

An April Harvard-Harris Poll showed that 72% of Americans support an Israeli operation to finish off Hamas in Rafah. 78% are against Hamas's continued control over Gaza, and 80% are more supportive of Israel than Hamas. The Gazan terrorist organization has a 64% unfavorability rating, and the Palestinian Authority 51%. The decision to block weapons trade with Israel is therefore not in the American interest or desire -- It is based on Biden's selfish attempt to court Muslim, Arab, and far-left voters in the presidential election swing state of Michigan.

These voters are not visible to American Jews, but the fringe radicals calling "hands off Rafah" and "Globalize the Intifada" in the same breath are. Biden's embargo, whether directly a response to the protests or not, can be understandably perceived as such. As rhetoric of the "student intifada" escalates, American Jews may be of the belief that the Democratic commitment to their safety and interests is as perfidious as its relationship with Israel.

October 7 backfired on those that perpetrated it, the wake-up call rousing Israeli society to bring down an iron sword of reckoning on the necks of Hamas and its members. The awakening in response to Biden's arms embargo will also likely backfire.

Democratic diplomatic sway with Israel may wane, leading to difficulty enacting foreign policy objectives. Without reliance on the steady flow of American weaponry, Israel will be forced to invest even further in its own domestic arms industry. This would lead to challenges to American shares of the arms market and further reduce demand for the products of the American military-industrial complex in Israel itself. Without the carrot of American munitions, general American diplomatic influence in Jerusalem would be diminished.

Yet, as major Jewish organizations noted when they criticized Biden's decision on Thursday, the chief impact for the United States would not be from Israel but the message and example seen by other nations. After Biden's disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan and the betrayal of Israel, allies may feel that they can no longer trust America as a steadfast partner. They may seek allies with greater resolve in the US's geopolitical rivals. The purchase of American weapons, which sets militaries on a track to purchase compatible munitions, firearms, and platforms, poses the danger that the spigot could be turned off on a personal domestic whim. Strategic reliance on an unreliable supplier could be feared to lose wars.

For enemies and rivals of the United States and its allies, the perception that America's ironclad commitments are quickly pitted and rusted by time may lead them to engage in geopolitical risk-taking that will cause only more conflicts.

Perhaps the most significant backlash to Biden's decision may be the loss of the Jewish American vote. Prominent American Reform Rabbi Ammiel Hirsch cautioned the Democratic Party in April, even before the civil turmoil later that month, "Do not take American Jews for granted.”

“Be careful," Hirsch warned during an April 12 sermon. "The results of the upcoming election do not only depend on Michigan.”

Hirsch had said that many Jews had expressed anxiety to him about the Democratic Party.

Major Democratic Party donor Haim Saban reportedly sent an angry email to Biden that "There are more Jewish voters who care about Israel than Muslim voters that care about Hamas."

While this remains to be proven, what is more likely to be true is that there are more pro-Israel Jewish voters who would have voted for Biden than pro-Hamas voters who would have voted for Biden. That is, the fringe elements in the encampments and chanting "death to America" in Dearborn, Michigan, have likely not been swayed by Biden's actions.

Michigan Representative Rashida and her like-minded colleagues have been demanding the end of military support for Israel since the war began, yet have not issued a statement in support of Biden's Thursday remarks. National Students for Justice in Palestine, Within Our Lifetime, Palestinian Youth Movement, Samidoun, the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions leadership, and other organizations involved in the protests in American streets and campuses have been similarly quiet. IfNotNow called the move "a step in the right direction" but castigated him for not acting sooner.

"Halt weapons transfers to the Israeli military now to prevent further massacres and mass graves in Rafah or anywhere else in Gaza," said INN.

The young radicals and demographic groups that Biden has attempted to win over with his policy are not satisfied. They want nothing less than full ostracization of Israel and have been decrying anything less as support for Zionists by "genocide Joe." Come the election, Biden will have likely lost more Jewish votes with the arms embargo than he had gained among those he had courted.