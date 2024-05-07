Smotrich: Hamas hostage deal proposal a 'manipulative trap'

Israel's decision on Monday evening to send a negotiation team to Cairo was a 'mistake' and a 'fall into a manipulative trap' set by Hamas, Qatar, and Egypt, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said in a written statement on Tuesday.

Israel's war cabinet decided to send the team, which it defined as a "ranking delegation," after Hamas announced on Monday that it had accepted a ceasefire agreement proposed to it by Egypt. In parallel, the cabinet decided to continue Israel's military operation in Rafah.

"This is the time to press harder and harder on [Hamas leader Yahya] Sinwar's and Hamas's throat until they are destroyed. To speak only with fire. We cannot surrender to international pressure, and cannot stop until victory and vanquishing the enemy," Smotrich wrote.

"This is our War of Independence and we must win," he added. "In order for this to happen and for us to disconnect Hamas's oxygen valves, we must act today according to three steps that will bring quiet back to residents of the South." The first was the "complete conquering of the Rafah city and region"; the second was "destroying all of the underground [tunnels] in Rafah and its surroundings"; and the third was "complete control" over the Rafah border crossing and the Gaza-Egypt border road, known as "Philadelphi."

"Immediately afterwards, we can continue to Deir-al-Balah and Nuseirat in the [refugee] camps in the center [of the Gaza Strip], and complete the dismantling of the Hamas battalions that remain there," Smotrich concluded.

Smotrich's threats to leave the government

The finance minister threatened in recent weeks that a decision to cancel an invasion of Rafah as part of a hostage deal would lead to him leaving the government along with his seven MKs. However, two opposition parties – Yesh Atid and Ra'am – said on Monday that they would provide necessary votes in order to push forwards with a deal.

A minister from the Likud reasoned in a conversation with The Jerusalem Post on Monday that even if Smotrich decided to leave the government, the chances that he will also support a bill to disperse the Knesset and bring down the government were low, as Smotrich is polling below the electoral threshold and bringing down a right-wing government may make him even more unpopular.