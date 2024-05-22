Jewish comic Eric Andre, antizionist NGO tell IDF don't 'bomb children'

Jewish comedian Eric Andre collaborated with antizionist Jewish organization If Not Now to call for donations to Gaza and criticize Israeli operations against Hamas on Thursday.

Andre, speaking to the backdrop of pro-Palestinian murals in Dublin, sad that he was "setting the record straight, no one's talking for me."

"Stop weaponizing antisemitism - As a self-loving Jew let me just say permanent ceasefire," Andre said, listing out pro-Palestinian slogans in a series of cuts. "End the siege on Gaza, let Gaza live, impeach [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu."

Andre cursed American defense contractors Raytheon and Lockheed Martin, from whom Israel has purchased Iron Dome's Tamir interceptors and F-35 warplanes, respectively.

Rejecting violence in our name

"Jewish and Palestinian safety is intertwined, not in my f***ing name," said Andre. "You do not need to cut off people's water supplies in the name of Jewish safety. You do not need to bomb universities, bomb hospitals, bomb ambulances in the name of Jewish safety, and you do not need to bomb children in the name of Jewish safety."

Andre did not explicitly refer to the hostages held by Hamas in Gaza since the October 7 Massacre, but included the phrase "send them home," which may have been a call for their release. INN included the hashtag "send the hostages home" which appears to have chiefly been used in connection with the Andre video.

INN and Andre encouraged viewers to donate to Gaza Mutual Aid Collective, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), and "campus bail funds" for activists arrested during the university and college encampment protests.

"free Gaza," said Andre.