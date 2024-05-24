Discovery of hostages' bodies sees outpour of support from Diaspora

The discovery of the bodies of three of Hamas's hostages on Thursday night was met with shows of support and mourning from across the Jewish world.

The IDF returned the bodies of Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nissenbaum, and Orion Hernandez to Israel after they were found in the northern Gaza neighborhood of Jabalya.

In addition to having Mexican citizenship, Hernandez was one of three French citizens still held in Gaza, said the Representative Council of Jewish Institutions of France (CRIF).

"All our thoughts are with their families and loved ones," said CRIF. "Two French hostages still remain in the hands of Hamas."

Calls for their memories to be a blessing

The World Jewish Congress called for the hostages' memories to continue to be a blessing. People protest march for hostages marking 100 days since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, at Central Park in New York City, on January 14, 2024. (credit: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90)

"It has been 230 days since October 7. Our hearts are still broken," said WJC. "May their memories be a blessing."

The Board of Deputies of British Jews said that their thoughts were with the families of the victims, noting that Nissenbaum's niece had visited London to speak at an April 7 BoD vigil to advocate for her uncle.

Pro-Israel NGO StandWithUs said that the discovery of the bodies left them "heartbroken."