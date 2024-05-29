'Netanyahu doesn't want a peaceful solution': Endeavor CEO Emanuel calls for PM's resignation

Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel called for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to leave office at a Simon Wiesenthal Center National Tribute Dinner honoring the American businessman last Wednesday, drawing jeers and cheers from attendees.

"Netanyahu doesn't want a peaceful solution, and it's become clear that getting to a political solution and Netanyahu remaining in power are irreconcilable paths," Emanuel said in a video published by Deadline Hollywood. "Israel will never truly be secure with Bibi Netanyahu in charge."

@deadline Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel’s fiery speech at the Wiesenthal Center’s Gala, calling for the removal of Israel’s Bibi Netanyahu, was met with cheers, boos and walkouts ♬ original sound - Deadline

Emanuel explained that Jews were a charitable people, commanded by their religion to welcome foreigners and donate to orphans and widows. He also cited Jewish American involvement in the country's civil rights movement. In contrast, Emanuel said according to Deadline that "Netanyahu is fundamentally selfish. The cost of giving this man what he wants has become far too great for far too many people."

Netanyahu and extremists in his cabinet should leave, said Emanuel, and that there was no contradiction in supporting the IDF's operations to destroy Hamas and free hostages taken on October 7 and mourning the loss of Palestinian civilians and condemning Jewish extremists in the West Bank. Palestinians react after Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal from Egypt and Qatar, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, May 6, 2024. In Israel, protesters block a highway demanding the immediate release of hostages. (credit: REUTERS, REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON)

Emanuel said that Israel's leaders should be chosen democratically by Israelis, but Jews had a responsibility to speak up about the matter.

"Reputations can be ruined a lot more quickly and easily than they can be repaired, and Netanyahu has tarnished a legacy that does not belong to him," Emanuel said in the Deadline video.

Gala guests could be seen walking out of Emanuel's speech in the video.

Shame on the center

The Wiesenthal Center did not respond to The Jerusalem Post's requests for comment, but Jewish philanthropist Bobby Rechnitz called on them to distance themselves from the comments saying that now was a time for unity.

"The SWC has long associated itself with Hollywood bigwigs, none of whom condemned the massacre on October 7th, nor the rise in Antisemitism since." said Rechnitz. "If these relationships can not be used for good, at least they shouldn’t give a platform for an attack on the democratically elected leadership of the one Jewish State.”

Rechnitz said that the speech was unacceptable for an event that was supposed to address rising antisemitism, turning it "into an opportunity to make a divisive and political diatribe."

"I’m extremely disappointed that the Simon Wiesenthal Center would allow this to happen," said Rechnitz "It is total disrespect to their founding principles of tolerance and combating antisemitism when they have somebody give a speech like this about the democratically elected leader of the Jewish State, a nation that was born out of the Holocaust.