IDF continues operations in Rafah, White House opposes sanctions against ICC
Mexico files to intervene in ICJ case against Israel • US pier damaged
UN ahead of Knesset vote: 'There is no alternative to UNRWA'
Dujarric said while the Kerem Shalom crossing remains open in principle, it's extremely difficult for aid organizations to access the deliveries from the Gaza side due to several factors.
Israeli authorities "as the occupying power" will have to take responsibility for a lot of UNRWA's operations if the organization is no longer able to operate, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said during Tuesday's news briefing, a day ahead of the Knesset's preliminary vote on a bill designating UNRWA as a terrorist organization.
Secretary General Antonio Guterres' "unconditional, unwavering" support for UNRWA should be clear to all, Dujarric told reporters.
"He's underscored over and over again the critical role that UNRWA plays. You have some sort of contingency planning going on for this, because there is no alternative to UNRWA," he said.
UNRWA Communications Director Juliette Touma also addressed reporters during the briefing virtually from Jordan.Go to the full article >>
PIJ releases hostage video as Israel sends new proposal to hostage negotiator
An Egyptian security delegation is trying in coordination with Qatar and the US to reactivate talks to reach a truce in Gaza and release hostages, Egypt's state-affiliated Al-Qahera News said.
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) released a video of the Israeli-Russian hostage Alexander Sasha Trupanov, 28, amid attempts to revive the dormant deal for the release of the remaining 125 captives.
KAN News reported that Israel had sent a new proposal to the mediators, Qatar and Egypt, following Sunday night’s war cabinet meeting. It showed more flexibility in regard to the number of hostages that would be freed in the first part of what has in the past been framed as a three-part deal.
Women, the sick, and the elderly had always been expected to be released in the first part of the deal, but in the past, there had been a dispute regarding how many live captives would be part of the deal in that first phase. Numbers that had been floated for live captives were as high as 33 and as low as 18.Go to the full article >>
Pentagon will rebuild temporary aid pier, continue sending weapons to Israel
According to the Pentagon spokeswoman, the Pentagon believes it will be able to re-anchor the pier and operate without further hindrance from weather conditions.
Sections of the Trident pier will take at least a week to be rebuilt after it sustained damage on Saturday during heavy sea states, according to the Pentagon.
Four US Army vessels supporting the Gaza maritime aid mission were beached ashore after a power failure caused motorized sections of the pier used for stabilization to break free from their anchors, spokesperson Sabrina Singh said during a news briefing Tuesday afternoon.
According to Singh, one of the Army vessels beached on Israel's coast near Ashkelon has been recovered and a second vessel will be recovered within the next 24 hours. The remaining two vessels are expected to be recovered within the next 48 hours.
The Israeli Navy is assisting with the vessel recovery efforts.Go to the full article >>
Foreign Minister seeks to block possible UNSC resolution against Rafah op
The Foreign Ministry sent a message to those envoys posed in the capital of the 15-member body to urge those governments to oppose the measure.
Israel sought to block a potential United Nations Security Council resolution against its military operation to eliminate Hamas in Rafah, as the international community continued to express its outrage over a Sunday night IDF strike in which 45 Palestinians were killed.
“The word tragic doesn’t even begin to describe it,” US Vice President Kamala Harris said.
US National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby called the images of Rafah “heartbreaking” and “horrific.”
UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the strike and was “heartbroken by the images of the killed and injured, including many small children,” his spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said.
“As he has said before, the horror and suffering must stop immediately.”Go to the full article >>
White House says it does not support sanctions against ICC
Secretary of State Antony Blinken had indicated he'd be open to working with Congress on bipartisan sanctions against the ICC.
The White House does not believe sanctions against the ICC is the right approach, National Security Communications Advisor John Kirby said during a news briefing on Tuesday.
"We obviously don't believe the ICC has jurisdiction and certainly don't support these warrants, and we've said that before," Kirby said. "We don't believe, though, that sanctioning the ICC is the answer."
Last week, while testifying before the Senate Foreign Affairs Committee, Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated he'd be open to working with Congress on bipartisan sanctions against the ICC depending on legislation Congress brought forward.Go to the full article >>
Algeria to propose UN action to 'stop killing in Rafah'
Algeria will propose on Tuesday a draft United Nations Security Council resolution to "stop the killing in Rafah," Algeria's UN Ambassador Amar Bendjama told reporters after a closed-door meeting of the 15-member body on the Gaza Strip.
"Algeria will circulate this afternoon a draft resolution on Rafah," Bendjama said. "It will be a short text, a decisive text, to stop the killing in Rafah."Go to the full article >>
Israel-Hamas war: What you need to know
- Hamas launched a massive attack on October 7, with thousands of terrorists infiltrating from the Gaza border and taking some 240 hostages into Gaza
- Over 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals were murdered, including over 350 in the Re'im music festival and hundreds of Israeli civilians across Gaza border communities
- 125 hostages remain in Gaza
- 39 hostages in total have been killed in captivity, IDF says