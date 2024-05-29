IDF continues operations in Rafah, White House opposes sanctions against ICC

Israeli soldiers operate next to the UNRWA headquarters, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in the Gaza Strip, February 8, 2024. (photo credit: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS)

Israeli authorities "as the occupying power" will have to take responsibility for a lot of UNRWA's operations if the organization is no longer able to operate, UN spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said during Tuesday's news briefing, a day ahead of the Knesset's preliminary vote on a bill designating UNRWA as a terrorist organization.

Secretary General Antonio Guterres' "unconditional, unwavering" support for UNRWA should be clear to all, Dujarric told reporters.

"He's underscored over and over again the critical role that UNRWA plays. You have some sort of contingency planning going on for this, because there is no alternative to UNRWA," he said.

UNRWA Communications Director Juliette Touma also addressed reporters during the briefing virtually from Jordan.