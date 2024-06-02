2024 Conference: UJA addressing Israel’s challenges head-on

Amidst the deeply challenging period for Israel, the United Jewish Appeal (UJA) Federation of New York stands poised to participate at the upcoming Jerusalem Post 2024 Annual Conference, with CEO Eric S. Goldstein set to speak.

At the conference, the UJA Federation of New York will illustrate its commitment to standing by Israel's side during these turbulent times. Having already raised over $200 million, and supporting more than 275 organizations, the UJA's commitment comes at a crucial juncture, as Israel grapples with months of conflict and the harrowing plight of over 120 hostages still in captivity.

UJA is the primary funder for one of the Jewish community's most important events – the Celebrate Israel Parade will serve this year as a platform for solidarity, as an acknowledgment of the challenges Israel faces, and a rallying cry for action. Under the banner of Israel Day on 5th, the focus will extend beyond celebration to address pressing issues such as the plight of hostages and the devastating impact on Israel’s southern border communities. "Since October 7," says Goldstein "even American Jews who may never have thought of Israel as especially relevant to their lives woke up to the realization that what happens in the Jewish State affects us all." He adds that "we carry many of the same burdens — and many of the same blessings."

A poignant element of the parade will be the participation of individuals directly affected by the ongoing crisis. From survivors of decimated communities to family members of those held hostage, their presence underscores the human toll of the conflict serving as a reminder of the urgency behind UJA's mission and the critical need for support. Goldstein is expected to address the alarming rise of bigotry and hatred targeting Jewish communities. UJA's stance against antisemitism and its initiatives are directed at bolstering Jewish identity in the face of adversity, cemented by the UJA’s board of directors voting to provide an additional $25 million from their endowment that will be used to invest in Jewish life.

This article was written in cooperation with the United Jewish Appeal (UJA) Federation of New York.