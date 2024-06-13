Israel Allies Foundation meet to address and condemn growing antisemitism in Canada

Following their successful 50,000-person-strong march in Toronto, the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) held a gathering last Sunday to address the growing issue of antisemitism in Canada, according to a statement on Monday.

The meeting was attended by IAF President Josh Reinstein, Chair of the Canadian Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus MP Dr. Leslyn Lewis, Stockwell Day (former Head of the Opposition), as well as other important figures from Canadian political, business, spiritual, and academic world.

A resolution denouncing the increased antisemitism across Canada was signed by both Jewish and Christian leaders.

The United Jewish Appeal Federation of Greater Toronto's 2024 Walk With Israel (credit: Jewish Federations of Canada – UIA)

The resolution called for increased action on "ensuring the safety of Jewish individuals from all forms of abuse, pressing for legal measures to prosecute antisemitic crimes rigorously, and standing resolutely against war crimes perpetrated by Hamas, and included a call for the unconditional release of the hostages."

The attendees wanted to condemn the rise in antisemitism and called it "nothing short of appalling."

"Jewish Canadians have found themselves facing an unprecedented wave of hostility, leaving them feeling isolated and vulnerable," they said.

A loud minority

The group wished to stress that the surge in antisemitic attacks was from a "loud minority" and that Jewish Canadians had the "unequivocally support of their fellow Canadians."

"At today’s gathering, Christian and Jewish Leaders committed to a united fight against anti-semitism in Canada and worked together for the peace of Israel and the return home of every hostage," said Leslyn Lewis.

"We stand at a critical juncture where the rise of anti-Semitism threatens the very fabric of our society, and it is imperative that we take decisive action to combat this dangerous trend," said Josh Reinstein.