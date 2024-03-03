Pro-Israel Christian lawmakers pledge to defund UNRWA

More than 20 pro-Israel Christian lawmakers signed a declaration on Sunday to defund and dismantle the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) during a visit to Kibbutz Kfar Aza on the Gaza border.

The declaration read, “NO more funds for TERROR. Defund and dismantle UNRWA now.”

The delegation was organized by the Israel Allies Foundation (IAF) and included parliamentarians from Israel Allies Caucuses from 21 countries. The mission was co-sponsored with the International Christian Embassy in Jerusalem, Bridges for Peace, and All Nations Convocations.

The parliamentarians signed the declaration alongside Knesset Christian Allies Caucus Chair MK Sharren Haskel and IAF President Josh Reinstein.

"I welcome the international commitment and thank all my colleagues for supporting the State of Israel," Haskel said. Israelis and foreign nationals participate in the Jerusalem March, an annual pro-Israel procession that takes place in the city during Sukkot, in Jerusalem, in October (credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

The IAF explained that the declaration represents a pledge by the parliamentarians to dismantle the terror-linked UNRWA and stresses the importance of ensuring any funding provided doesn't unintentionally aid terrorist groups.

"Through this declaration, parliamentarians affirm their resolve to combat terrorism effectively and promote lasting peace in the affected communities and beyond," the IAF said in a statement.

The delegation of Christians will be in Israel until March 5

The declaration came only a day after the European Union announced that it would maintain funding for UNRWA, despite the involvement of some of its staff in the October 7 Hamas massacre and kidnapping of Israelis. Many of the parliamentarians are from Europe.

The Christian delegation is in the country until March 5.

The IAF said the visit marks the most significant political gathering in Israel since the massacre. The delegation will visit Judea and Samaria and take part in a series of security briefings, as well as hold discussions with top Israeli officials, including Intelligence Minister Gila Gamliel – herself a former chair of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus – Energy Minister Eli Cohen and Foreign Minister Israel Katz.