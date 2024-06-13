'I'm racist, I'm pro-Palestinian,' shouts stranger at Jewish man in Florida

"Are you one of those Jews that steals land?" is just one of the questions a visibly Jewish man is asked by a stranger in a video uploaded on Wednesday to Instagram by Israel activist and influencer Danielle Yablonka.

The video was supposedly taken in a pharmacy in Lauderdale, Florida. The Jewish man, who was wearing a kippah, recorded the incident.

In the video, the stranger can be heard saying, "What kinda (sic) Jew are you? Are you one of those Jews that steals land?"

Antisemitic tropes

The Jewish man responds by asking if he looks like someone who steals land, to which the man says "yes you do. You got that thing on your head (sic)", gesturing to the Jewish man's kippah.

The Jewish man can be heard telling the man that what he said was "racist", to which the stranger confidently responds "I am racist. I am pro-Palestinian. I don't think that you should be stealing their land."

"Are you the one that's stealing land?" he continues "Are you the one that's starving people?"

The Jewish man can also be heard asking the stranger why he said he paid for the former's medication.

The man responds: "Because the Jews get a lot of things for free in this country because they're Jewish."

There has been a significant increase in antisemitic incidents in the US and across the world since October 7. Earlier this year, the ADL reported that US antisemitic incidents had increased 360%, totaling 3,283 incidents in only three months.