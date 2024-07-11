'Hamas is going to win': Protesters support 'resistance' in Victoria - exclusive

Protesters expressed support for Hamas at a Saturday protest in the Canadian city of Victoria, part of an increasing trend of radicalism according to a resident who has been documenting local anti-Israel activism.

"Hamas is going to win," one woman said gleefully in a video taken by Carly Crowe next to the British Columbia Parliament House.

Another protester told her that "Hamas is a resistance group" and explained that Israeli Jews are from Eastern Europe and Poland.

During the speeches in front of the parliament one woman called Zionists "thieves" -- the same activist that had told Crowe in April in response to a sign about rapes during October 7 that "Jewish woman are too ugly to be raped, but maybe with a condom."

At the Saturday protest, an anti-Israel activist and historian at a local university claimed that antisemitism was being used to conceal crimes in Gaza.

Pro Palestine protests Victoria, Canada, July 2024 (Carly Crowe)

Anti-Zionist chants and rhetoric

"Probably the most antisemitic behind the scenes manipulators are the Zionists," claimed the speaker, explain that Israelis were willing to sacrifice individual Jews for dreams of power, influence, and land.

The speaker asserted that the Israeli security forces killed “many” of the Jews who died during "Operation Al-Aqsa Flood Campaign."

Crowe told The Jerusalem Post on Monday that in the months that she had observed the protests, she had seen signs proclaiming that "Zionists control the West," and "Dear Zionists, God has a nice piece of land waiting for you in hell."

The young activist felt that she had to start documenting the protest because she felt many Canadians and Victorian in particular were "very naive as to how extreme these protesters really are."