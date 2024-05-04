A talk with activists from University of Victoria's protest encampment

At the heart of the wide verdant landscapes of the University of Victoria campus stands a fortress. The walls were made of interconnected wooden pallets, scrounged from across the campus and repurposed and redressed with pro-Palestinian messages.

Banners, emblems and Palestinian flags were erected along the rampart walls. The barriers protected a settlement of canopies, tents, and tables. Erected just on Wednesday, UVic had become host to yet another encampment in emulation of the occupation of the Columbia University campus, seeking to force the administration to adopt boycott, divestment, and sanctions policies.

The activist contingent that manned the fortress stood out on the campus as much as the structure itself. Almost all of them covered their faces with surgical masks, vestiges of the coronavirus pandemic. Some seemed to wish to use the masks to conceal their identities, but working in the warm sun with only one security guard a hundred meters away and looking in the opposite direction, it seemed clear that many more still used the masks to protect against COVID-19. Many of the protesters wore black-and-white Palestinian or red Jordanian Keffiyehs, either as further concealment of identity or as a scarf.

Anti-Israel activists, according to what encampent spokespeople described, were divided into specializations and role. Some members served as security. Other members were seen acting as those responsible for resource collection and building of the defenses. On Thursday afternoon, the activists had continued to gather wooden pallets to add to the settlment's defensive walls.

Others seemed to be in charge of propaganda, decorating signs and pallets, which drew in curious passing students who wanted to know why such a structure was established in the middle of their school. There seemed to have been at least one activist who had devoted themselves to training other members, as during a conversation with their spokespeople a person called on a loudspeaker that there was an impending session on "deescalation" procedure.

The activists were almost universally wary of outsiders. The entrance to the compound had a checkpost with a sign that demanded that visitors "check in here." Rudimentary background checks seemed to be conducted, but they also seemed eager to share their mission and message with the media.

Divestment and ceasefire calls

Pro-Palestine placard at UVIC. Uploaded on 4/5/2024 (credit: MICHAEL STARR)

Sitting on the grass in front of the encampment, representatives of the encampment explained to the The Jerusalem Post, that they were part of a liberation movement for Palestinian people, seeking to stop what they believed was a genocide and their institution's complicity with the state of Israel's actions.

Like other encampments, they were calling for divestment from any companies or entities in any relationship with Israel, and a permanent and immediate ceasefire. They said that they did not have any unique demands particular to the Uvic arena, and when it came to the question of any particular Israel-associated elements that the Canadian university had to divest from they couldn't name any particular investments, but assured that they existed.

In November, UVic Students in Solidarity with Palestine posted on Instagram that the university invested in Dassault Systemes, Cisco Systems, Siemens, Amphenol, BlackRock, Royal Bank of Canada, Scotiabank, and Bank of Montreal, most of which only have indirect business with Israeli actors through third parties or were civilian enterprises. The group also called to boycott Starbucks on campus because of former CEO Howard Schultz's Zionism and the company's lawsuit against Starbucks Workers United for a social media post proclaiming "solidarity with Palestine" two days after the October 7 Massacre.

Activists also said that there were academic programs connected to Israeli universities, but didn't enter into specifics. There are professors educated at Israeli universities listed at UVic and at least one joint research between UVic and an Israeli institution, but does not appear to be a student exchange program. Despite the lack of clarity of the spokespeople and activists who manned the encampment and the tangential and residual connections to Israel and its military, one of the banners on the barrier declared "UVic funds the bombing of all schools in Gaza."

When asked what was meant by their demands for a ceasefire, a student explained that it entailed not only a cessation of Israeli hostilities against Gaza but an arms embargo and broader BDS action against Israel.

UVic issued a statement on Thursday that they had "not yet received any direct communication from participants," but were "hopeful that we can continue the productive dialogue we have begun on the topic of divestment."

The activists rejected the idea that the administration was awaiting contact from the encampment, assuring that they had been making demands since October, and the administration was well aware of them. While they cast the administration as an antagonistic force to their movement, they also noted that they had been visited and received much support from faculty and staff.

There also appeared to have been a canopy in the encampment reserved for university workers, with a sign that read "faculty and staff." While Uvic's statement said that it was prohibited to erect tents and temporary structures, they "actively support peaceful demonstrations on our campus and the right to freedom of expression."

"We are taking a calm and thoughtful approach to this demonstration and will work to minimize disruptions," UVic said on Wednesday. "Out of an abundance of caution, Campus Security may be monitoring access to buildings near the demonstration and may ask people for information prior to entering these buildings. Campus Security is liaising with Saanich and Oak Bay police to support a safe and inclusive environment."

The protesters were critical of UVic's cooperation with the police and said that they were under surveillance by police, who had stationed forces with night vision systems to watch them from atop a nearby building overnight. Part of the demonstration's security precautions were against counter-protests, but they also said that only a handful of pro-Israel students had appeared to challenge them.

One of the Pro-Palestinian activists said that he would "rather not say" what he thought about the Hamas attack on October 7.

The student's broader liberation movement included a myriad of causes, with several transgender students visiting the encampment, and one sign in a nearby building declaring allegiance to "indigenous feminist resistance from Turtle Island (North America) to Palestine."

When asked about a banner that read "From the [Jordan] River to the Salish Sea," an activist representative explained that they were seeking "land back" across North America to the Levant. The activists seemed not to believe that these demands for indigenous Canadian lands could be met by the Liberal government, with a sign on the barrier that said: "Down with genocide [Prime Minister] Justin [Trudeau]."

The activists believe that the securing of land will happen soon, though one spokesperson noted that he may be over-optimistic. Even so, at UVic, they too modified the slogan to chant "From the river to the sea, Palestine is almost free." They did not believe that the encampment movement would die out with the crackdown on the progenitor settlement at Columbia and that the "journey," as they called it, still had a long way to go.