Jewish leaders from 17 countries convene, discussing Latin American Judaism post October 7

The II Jewish Leadership Network (JLN) and The 120 LATAM brought together 142 leaders from 17 countries in Cancún to discuss and shape the future of Latin American Judaism after October 7.

Organized by the Zionist Enterprises Department of the World Zionist Organization, with the support of JDC Latin America, the Jewish Agency Mexico, Metta Saade Foundation, and Mosaic United, the event was a vital space for exchange and reflection.

Over five intense days, participants explored crucial topics such as Jewish education, contemporary Zionism, anti-Semitism, Media, technological changes, youth engagement, and community leadership. Distinguished scholars, influencers, and leaders like Zvi Bekerman, Andrés Spokoiny, Alberto Szpektorowski, Ariela Agosin, Alberto Senderey, Cecilia Wiasman, Silvia Cherem, Oded Adomi Leshem, Alejandra Dukes Numhauser, Roi Mekler, Gabriel Slavinsky, Yizhar Hess, Gil Segal, Marcos Metta Cohen, Silvio Joskowicz, Sergio Widder, Daniel Fainstein shared insights on Jewish identity and the future of Israel in a changing global context.

The event also featured exhibitions of innovative projects and practical workshops that promoted collaboration and strengthened networks among participants. This platform not only enhanced the Jewish community fabric but also reaffirmed leaders' commitment to addressing current challenges with resilience and strategic vision.