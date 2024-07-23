Education, leadership, and hope reunited in Buenos Aires

Recently, a think tank of school principals from 11 Latin American countries, entitled the Jewish Educational Vision Forum, was held in Buenos Aires. This forum was born as an initiative of the educational leaders to promote collaboration and networking. This proposal, which formally began in March 2023, is supported by the Departments of Education and Zionist Enterprises of the WZO, the Pincus Fund for Jewish Education, and the United initiative of the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs of the State of Israel.

Additionally, the 6th International Education Gathering, which had an impressive 1,647 educators registered, took place in Buenos Aires. This meeting, which began in 2019 as a joint initiative of the World Zionist Organization, the Vaad Hachinuch of AMIA together with the United initiative, this year also had the support of Keren Kayemeth Leisrael-Jewish National Fund, the Pincus Fund for Jewish Education, and the support of the OSA and FEJA (Federation of Argentine Jewish Schools). The encounter was called “Education that embraces with hope.” It included 90 workshops for all types of teachers of Jewish education and educators of Jewish schools in general. Participants came from 11 Latin American countries, as well as special guests from the United States and renowned speakers from Israel. Participants included orthodox and secular schools from all over the continent, who discussed topics of great relevance in light of the events of October 7 and their repercussions on the countries and communities of the region.

Mr. Silvio Joskowicz, member of the board of the World Zionist Organization and head of the department for Zionist enterprises, said: “Educators: Each of you represents a vital bridge that not only links our communities to Israel, but also connects each family to our shared legacy. In the face of fear and uncertainty, you have demonstrated and continue to demonstrate a dedication that goes beyond the classroom, educating, transmitting, and living Judaism with tireless passion. As educators in a continent as unequal and challenging as Latin America, you play a central role in promoting values. Your influence goes beyond the transmission of knowledge; you shape the character and perspectives of our young people. Your work is fundamental to building a society that values justice, equality, and respect for diversity.”

Regarding the commemoration of the AMIA bombing, which is marked on July 18 every year, Mr. Joskowicz commented, “Thirty years ago, we witnessed a terrible terrorist attack that sought to paralyze us and end the continuity of Jewish life in Argentina: the bombing of AMIA. Today, we renew our claim and express our hope that justice will be done. At the same time, we remain committed to educating in memory. Through education, we build and practice memory, which is a starting point for our hope. “Tikvah” is not only the basis of our national anthem, but also the foundation of our resilience and our future. Today, more than ever, it is our responsibility to build that hope, not only for ourselves, but for future generations.”

These two meetings of educators reaffirmed the deep working relationships between Israel and the Jewish communities and were propitious to share with the institutional leadership of the Jewish community of Argentina at the Zionist Evening, where a heartfelt farewell to the Representative of the World Zionist Organization in Argentina, Mrs. Gaby Glazman, was also held.