‘Death to Israel': Pro-Hamas graffiti scrawled throughout San Francisco 

Pro-Hamas and anti-Israel graffiti was found on over fifty structures in San Francisco following a Saturday pro-Palestinian protests, the Bay Area Jewish Community Relations Council claimed on Sunday.

The name of Hamas Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades spokesperson Abu Obaida and the inverted triangle terrorism symbol were scrawled on a bus stop next to the words “death to Israel,” according to photographs published by the JCRC.

Other instances of graffiti in the city in the wake of protests against the US visit of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that week saw calls to “make Israel Palestine again” and to “free Gaza.”

“Glorification of Hamas militants and calling for the eradication of the worlds only Jewish state is not peaceful,” the JCRC said on social media. Anti-Israel activists vandalized property along Market St. in San Francisco with pro-Hamas graffiti. (credit: screenshot/x/JCRC-Bay-Area)

The municipality said that it would compel property owners to remove the graffiti.

Like other anti- Netanyahu protesters, the demonstrations called for the Israeli leader’s arrest. Organized by several groups including the Palestinian Youth Movment, US Palestinian Community Network, Arab Resources and Organizing Center, Council on American-Islamic Relations, and Jewish Voice for Peace, the protest rejected Netanyahu’s remarks and his criticism of pro-Palestinian protesters.

Netanyahu's speech to congress

The Party for Socialism and Liberation said Saturday on social media that the demonstrators were standing in solidarity with the tens of thousands of activists that had protested in Washington DC last Wednesday.

On Instagram USPCN said Netanyahu’s speech last Wednesday only strengthened their resolve to demand an end to aid to Israel, and cessation of ostensible genocides and occupations in the Levant.

“We remain steadfast in our protest and our demand for justice,” USCPN said Friday. “The stark contrast between the warm reception from complicit US politicians and the strong rejection from thousands of anti-genocide protesters proves that western imperialism and Zionism are on their last legs.”