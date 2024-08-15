Almost 100 US rabbis and cantors urge Netanyahu to finalize deal to free remaining hostages

A group of 99 Jewish clergy from across the United States signed a statement calling for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to a ceasefire deal that would free the remaining hostages held by Hamas.

The signatories of the clergy statement include well-known rabbis spanning the country and the Jewish denominational spectrum.

The list includes Reform, Conservative, Orthodox, Reconstructionist, Renewal, and Secular Humanistic leaders.

The statement comes as a new round of negotiations is set to begin Thursday in Qatar under intense pressure from the United States and other intermediaries to reach an agreement.

"We urgently call upon the Israeli Prime Minister and all relevant parties to finalize the deal on the table — outlined by President Biden and endorsed by Qatar, Egypt, and the UN Security Council — and to bring much-needed relief to those suffering," the statement reads.

“We can’t start healing as the Jewish people in Israel and the global diaspora until our brothers and sisters are home: We are compelled by the mitzvah of Pidyon Shevuyim [the redeeming of captives] to take decisive action and ensure the safe return of all 115 hostages,” the statement continues. “Time is running out, and we must seize this opportunity to restore hope to the region.”

Hamas officials said Wednesday that the terror group would not be participating in the new talks, though it would interface with mediators afterward.

A shift in negotiations?

Negotiations have continued for months without bearing fruit but may have received new momentum this week after Iran indicated that if a deal is finalized, it will not go forward with a much-anticipated strike on Israel in retaliation for the assassination of a Hamas leader.

Written in both English and Hebrew under the heading “Bring Them Home Now,” the rabbis’ statement notes that the war has surpassed the 300-day mark and says that “time is running out.”

It does not directly call for a ceasefire or mention the Palestinians. It frames the request as an action in support of Israel.

Keeping hope

Among the signatories are Rabbi Angela Buchdahl of New York City’s Central Synagogue; Rabba Sara Hurwitz of Yeshivat Maharat in New York; and Rabbi Chaim Seidler-Feller, the former longtime director of UCLA’s Hillel.

“We, the Jewish community in the United States, remain steadfast in our commitment to Israel’s prosperity and the safety of its citizens. Israel has always been a beacon of hope for Jews around the world,” the statement concludes.

“Every day that the hostages are held in Gaza is a day that hope is diminished. It’s time to restore that hope to its full glory, reunite the hostages with their families and the entire Jewish people by sealing this deal.”