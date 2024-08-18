Dan Bilzerian: 'Israelis killed their own on October 7 as an excuse to take land'

'The Jews killed JFK' was just one of the claims US-Armenian poker player and influencer Dan Bilzerian made on an appearance on Patrick Bet-David's talk show on Saturday.

During the one-and-a-half-hour interview, which heavily discussed the topic of Israel and Jews, Bilzerian made multiple claims of Jewish involvement in crimes and perpetuated some well-known stereotypes.

Jews "knew about 9/11," he claimed. "They assassinated US presidents. They assassinated JFK," he added, citing Jack Ruby's original surname of Jack Rubenstein. Jack Ruby killed Lee Harvey Oswald, who killed US President John F Kennedy. Lee Harvey Oswald was not Jewish.

Bilzerian called Israel a "f*****g parasite," and when asked by Bet-David if he thought the world was a safer place without Israel, he said, "100%, give me an argument otherwise."

Speaking on the October 7 massacre, Bilzerian said Israel "wanted October 7 to happen so they [Israel] had a reason to take land."

"They killed their own citizens and they claimed that all these people got raped, they claimed [there were] beheaded babies. There were no rapes on October 7."

When Bet-David prompted him that there was video evidence of atrocities committed by Hamas, Bilzerian claimed they were fabricated.

He also accused Jews of playing the "victim card" when it comes to the Holocaust, saying that they were not the only people to suffer.

Bilzeran claimed that the Nazis were just ordinary people serving in their army like any other country. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

"Ever since I was a little kid, I knew that Nazis were not bad people," he said.

He expressed most concern about the US-Israel relationship, saying that Israel provided no benefit to the US and that "a lot of [US] politicians have far more allegiance to Israel than they do to the United States."

Speaking on the current US Presidential candidates, he said both were "pro-Israel" because they wanted "the money."

The media, Bilzerian explained, "is mostly Jewish," and he accused the Jewish-run media of pushing "transgenderism and Covid."